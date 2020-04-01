  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology
  6. Gene Regulation and Development Section

Gene Regulation and Development Section

of the Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology

Photo of Ann Dean Ann Dean, Ph.D.

Section Chief

ann.dean@nih.gov
A group of molecular biologists studying nuclear organization and chromatin structure to learn about how gene transcriptional regulators such as enhancers and insulators function.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Fetal γ-globin genes are regulated by the BGLT3 long noncoding RNA locus.
Ivaldi MS, Diaz LF, Chakalova L, Lee J, Krivega I, Dean A.
Blood (2018 Nov 1) 132:1963-1973. Abstract/Full Text
The LDB1 Complex Co-opts CTCF for Erythroid Lineage-Specific Long-Range Enhancer Interactions.
Lee J, Krivega I, Dale RK, Dean A.
Cell Rep (2017 Jun 20) 19:2490-2502. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Lab Members

Photo of Guoyou Liu, Luis Diaz, Xiang Guo, Ben Leadem, Maria Soledad Ivaldi, Ivan Krivega, Dr. Dean, Jun Zhang
View Our Lab Members