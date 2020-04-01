Gene Regulation and Development Section
of the Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology
Ann Dean, Ph.D.
Section Chiefann.dean@nih.gov
A group of molecular biologists studying nuclear organization and chromatin structure to learn about how gene transcriptional regulators such as enhancers and insulators function.
Select Publications
- Fetal γ-globin genes are regulated by the BGLT3 long noncoding RNA locus.
- Ivaldi MS, Diaz LF, Chakalova L, Lee J, Krivega I, Dean A.
- Blood (2018 Nov 1) 132:1963-1973. Abstract/Full Text
- The LDB1 Complex Co-opts CTCF for Erythroid Lineage-Specific Long-Range Enhancer Interactions.
- Lee J, Krivega I, Dale RK, Dean A.
- Cell Rep (2017 Jun 20) 19:2490-2502. Abstract/Full Text