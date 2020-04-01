Mammalian Developmental Biology Section
We study maternal factors that promote folliculogenesis, ensure fertilization, and sustain cleavage-stage development in mice.
Select Publications
- Sertoli cell-only phenotype and scRNA-seq define PRAMEF12 as a factor essential for spermatogenesis in mice.
- Wang Z, Xu X, Li JL, Palmer C, Maric D, Dean J.
- Nat Commun (2019 Nov 15) 10:5196. Abstract/Full Text
- Anchoring cortical granules in the cortex ensures trafficking to the plasma membrane for post-fertilization exocytosis.
- Vogt EJ, Tokuhiro K, Guo M, Dale R, Yang G, Shin SW, Movilla MJ, Shroff H, Dean J.
- Nat Commun (2019 May 22) 10:2271. Abstract/Full Text