Mammalian Developmental Biology Section

of the Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology

Cropped Photo of Jurrien Dean. Jurrien Dean, M.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator

Section Chief

jurrien.dean@nih.gov
We study maternal factors that promote folliculogenesis, ensure fertilization, and sustain cleavage-stage development in mice.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Sertoli cell-only phenotype and scRNA-seq define PRAMEF12 as a factor essential for spermatogenesis in mice.
Wang Z, Xu X, Li JL, Palmer C, Maric D, Dean J.
Nat Commun (2019 Nov 15) 10:5196. Abstract/Full Text
Anchoring cortical granules in the cortex ensures trafficking to the plasma membrane for post-fertilization exocytosis.
Vogt EJ, Tokuhiro K, Guo M, Dale R, Yang G, Shin SW, Movilla MJ, Shroff H, Dean J.
Nat Commun (2019 May 22) 10:2271. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members