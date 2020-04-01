  1. Home
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Sertoli cell-only phenotype and scRNA-seq define PRAMEF12 as a factor essential for spermatogenesis in mice.
Wang Z, Xu X, Li JL, Palmer C, Maric D, Dean J.
Nat Commun (2019 Nov 15) 10:5196. Abstract/Full Text
Anchoring cortical granules in the cortex ensures trafficking to the plasma membrane for post-fertilization exocytosis.
Vogt EJ, Tokuhiro K, Guo M, Dale R, Yang G, Shin SW, Movilla MJ, Shroff H, Dean J.
Nat Commun (2019 May 22) 10:2271. Abstract/Full Text
Glycan-Independent Gamete Recognition Triggers Egg Zinc Sparks and ZP2 Cleavage to Prevent Polyspermy.
Tokuhiro K, Dean J.
Dev Cell (2018 Sep 10) 46:627-640.e5. Abstract/Full Text
BTBD18 Regulates a Subset of piRNA-Generating Loci through Transcription Elongation in Mice.
Zhou L, Canagarajah B, Zhao Y, Baibakov B, Tokuhiro K, Maric D, Dean J.
Dev Cell (2017 Mar 13) 40:453-466.e5. Abstract/Full Text
Cytoplasmic cleavage of DPPA3 is required for intracellular trafficking and cleavage-stage development in mice.
Shin SW, Vogt EJ, Jimenez-Movilla M, Baibakov B, Dean J.
Nat Commun (2017 Nov 21) 8:1643. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Genetic mosaics and time-lapse imaging identify functions of histone H3.3 residues in mouse oocytes and embryos.
Zhou L, Baibakov B, Canagarajah B, Xiong B, Dean J.
Development (2017 Feb 1) 144:519-528. Abstract/Full Text
A Unique Egg Cortical Granule Localization Motif Is Required for Ovastacin Sequestration to Prevent Premature ZP2 Cleavage and Ensure Female Fertility in Mice.
Xiong B, Zhao Y, Beall S, Sadusky AB, Dean J.
PLoS Genet (2017 Jan) 13:e1006580. Abstract/Full Text
BTG4, a maternal mRNA cleaner.
Wu D, Dean J.
J Mol Cell Biol (2016 Aug) 8:369-70. Abstract/Full Text
Exacting Requirements for Development of the Egg.
Dean J.
N Engl J Med (2016 Jan 21) 374:279-80. Abstract/Full Text
Reprogramming the genome to totipotency in mouse embryos.
Zhou LQ, Dean J.
Trends Cell Biol (2015 Feb) 25:82-91. Abstract/Full Text
The subcortical maternal complex controls symmetric division of mouse zygotes by regulating F-actin dynamics.
Yu XJ, Yi Z, Gao Z, Qin D, Zhai Y, Chen X, Ou-Yang Y, Wang ZB, Zheng P, Zhu MS, Wang H, Sun QY, Dean J, Li L.
Nat Commun (2014 Sep 11) 5:4887. Abstract/Full Text
A single domain of the ZP2 zona pellucida protein mediates gamete recognition in mice and humans.
Avella MA, Baibakov B, Dean J.
J Cell Biol (2014 Jun 23) 205:801-9. Abstract/Full Text
Figla-Cre transgenic mice expressing myristoylated EGFP in germ cells provide a model for investigating perinatal oocyte dynamics.
Lin RS, Jimenez-Movilla M, Dean J.
PLoS One (2014) 9:e84477. Abstract/Full Text
The maternal to zygotic transition in mammals.
Li L, Lu X, Dean J.
Mol Aspects Med (2013 Oct) 34:919-38. Abstract/Full Text
The molecular basis of gamete recognition in mice and humans.
Avella MA, Xiong B, Dean J.
Mol Hum Reprod (2013 May) 19:279-89. Abstract/Full Text
PtdIns(3,4,5)P3 is constitutively synthesized and required for spindle translocation during meiosis in mouse oocytes.
Zheng P, Baibakov B, Wang XH, Dean J.
J Cell Sci (2013 Feb 1) 126:715-21. Abstract/Full Text
Human sperm bind to the N-terminal domain of ZP2 in humanized zonae pellucidae in transgenic mice.
Baibakov B, Boggs NA, Yauger B, Baibakov G, Dean J.
J Cell Biol (2012 Jun 25) 197:897-905. Abstract/Full Text
Ovastacin, a cortical granule protease, cleaves ZP2 in the zona pellucida to prevent polyspermy.
Burkart AD, Xiong B, Baibakov B, Jiménez-Movilla M, Dean J.
J Cell Biol (2012 Apr 2) 197:37-44. Abstract/Full Text
Fertilization with acrosome-reacted mouse sperm: implications for the site of exocytosis.
Avella MA, Dean J.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 Dec 13) 108:19843-4. Abstract/Full Text
ZP2 and ZP3 cytoplasmic tails prevent premature interactions and ensure incorporation into the zona pellucida.
Jimenez-Movilla M, Dean J.
J Cell Sci (2011 Mar 15) 124:940-50. Abstract/Full Text
Human ZP4 is not sufficient for taxon-specific sperm recognition of the zona pellucida in transgenic mice.
Yauger B, Boggs NA, Dean J.
Reproduction (2011 Mar) 141:313-9. Abstract/Full Text
Gamete recognition in mice depends on the cleavage status of an egg's zona pellucida protein.
Gahlay G, Gauthier L, Baibakov B, Epifano O, Dean J.
Science (2010 Jul 9) 329:216-9. Abstract/Full Text
FIGLA, a basic helix-loop-helix transcription factor, balances sexually dimorphic gene expression in postnatal oocytes.
Hu W, Gauthier L, Baibakov B, Jimenez-Movilla M, Dean J.
Mol Cell Biol (2010 Jul) 30:3661-71. Abstract/Full Text
Maternal control of early mouse development.
Li L, Zheng P, Dean J.
Development (2010 Mar) 137:859-70. Abstract/Full Text
Role of Filia, a maternal effect gene, in maintaining euploidy during cleavage-stage mouse embryogenesis.
Zheng P, Dean J.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 May 5) 106:7473-8. Abstract/Full Text
A subcortical maternal complex essential for preimplantation mouse embryogenesis.
Li L, Baibakov B, Dean J.
Dev Cell (2008 Sep) 15:416-25. Abstract/Full Text
Maternally derived FILIA-MATER complex localizes asymmetrically in cleavage-stage mouse embryos.
Ohsugi M, Zheng P, Baibakov B, Li L, Dean J.
Development (2008 Jan) 135:259-69. Abstract/Full Text
Oocyte-specific genes affect folliculogenesis, fertilization, and early development.
Zheng P, Dean J.
Semin Reprod Med (2007 Jul) 25:243-51. Abstract/Full Text
Ovarian gene expression in the absence of FIGLA, an oocyte-specific transcription factor.
Joshi S, Davies H, Sims LP, Levy SE, Dean J.
BMC Dev Biol (2007 Jun 13) 7:67. Abstract/Full Text
Sperm binding to the zona pellucida is not sufficient to induce acrosome exocytosis.
Baibakov B, Gauthier L, Talbot P, Rankin TL, Dean J.
Development (2007 Mar) 134:933-43. Abstract/Full Text
ZP2 and ZP3 traffic independently within oocytes prior to assembly into the extracellular zona pellucida.
Hoodbhoy T, Avilés M, Baibakov B, Epifano O, Jiménez-Movilla M, Gauthier L, Dean J.
Mol Cell Biol (2006 Nov) 26:7991-8. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular biology of sperm-egg interactions.
Dean J.
Andrologia (2005 Dec) 37:198-9. Abstract/Full Text
Human sperm do not bind to rat zonae pellucidae despite the presence of four homologous glycoproteins.
Hoodbhoy T, Joshi S, Boja ES, Williams SA, Stanley P, Dean J.
J Biol Chem (2005 Apr 1) 280:12721-31. Abstract/Full Text
Mass spectrometry analysis of recombinant human ZP3 expressed in glycosylation-deficient CHO cells.
Zhao M, Boja ES, Hoodbhoy T, Nawrocki J, Kaufman JB, Kresge N, Ghirlando R, Shiloach J, Pannell L, Levine RL, Fales HM, Dean J.
Biochemistry (2004 Sep 28) 43:12090-104. Abstract/Full Text
Insights into the molecular basis of sperm-egg recognition in mammals.
Hoodbhoy T, Dean J.
Reproduction (2004 Apr) 127:417-22. Abstract/Full Text
Reassessing the molecular biology of sperm-egg recognition with mouse genetics.
Dean J.
Bioessays (2004 Jan) 26:29-38. Abstract/Full Text
Mutation of a conserved hydrophobic patch prevents incorporation of ZP3 into the zona pellucida surrounding mouse eggs.
Zhao M, Gold L, Dorward H, Liang LF, Hoodbhoy T, Boja E, Fales HM, Dean J.
Mol Cell Biol (2003 Dec) 23:8982-91. Abstract/Full Text
Structural characterization of native mouse zona pellucida proteins using mass spectrometry.
Boja ES, Hoodbhoy T, Fales HM, Dean J.
J Biol Chem (2003 Sep 5) 278:34189-202. Abstract/Full Text
Fertility and taxon-specific sperm binding persist after replacement of mouse sperm receptors with human homologs.
Rankin TL, Coleman JS, Epifano O, Hoodbhoy T, Turner SG, Castle PE, Lee E, Gore-Langton R, Dean J.
Dev Cell (2003 Jul) 5:33-43. Abstract/Full Text
Conserved furin cleavage site not essential for secretion and integration of ZP3 into the extracellular egg coat of transgenic mice.
Zhao M, Gold L, Ginsberg AM, Liang LF, Dean J.
Mol Cell Biol (2002 May) 22:3111-20. Abstract/Full Text
Normal gonadal development in mice lacking GPBOX, a homeobox protein expressed in germ cells at the onset of sexual dimorphism.
Takasaki N, Rankin T, Dean J.
Mol Cell Biol (2001 Dec) 21:8197-202. Abstract/Full Text
Defective zonae pellucidae in Zp2-null mice disrupt folliculogenesis, fertility and development.
Rankin TL, O'Brien M, Lee E, Wigglesworth K, Eppig J, Dean J.
Development (2001 Apr) 128:1119-26. Abstract/Full Text
FIGalpha, a germ cell-specific transcription factor required for ovarian follicle formation.
Soyal SM, Amleh A, Dean J.
Development (2000 Nov) 127:4645-54. Abstract/Full Text
Mater, a maternal effect gene required for early embryonic development in mice.
Tong ZB, Gold L, Pfeifer KE, Dorward H, Lee E, Bondy CA, Dean J, Nelson LM.
Nat Genet (2000 Nov) 26:267-8. Abstract/Full Text
Gpbox (Psx2), a homeobox gene preferentially expressed in female germ cells at the onset of sexual dimorphism in mice.
Takasaki N, McIsaac R, Dean J.
Dev Biol (2000 Jul 1) 223:181-93. Abstract/Full Text
The mouse zona pellucida: folliculogenesis, fertility and pre-implantation development.
Rankin T, Soyal S, Dean J.
Mol Cell Endocrinol (2000 May 25) 163:21-5. Abstract/Full Text
The zona pellucida: using molecular genetics to study the mammalian egg coat.
Rankin T, Dean J.
Rev Reprod (2000 May) 5:114-21. Abstract/Full Text
Mater encodes a maternal protein in mice with a leucine-rich repeat domain homologous to porcine ribonuclease inhibitor.
Tong ZB, Nelson LM, Dean J.
Mamm Genome (2000 Apr) 11:281-7. Abstract/Full Text
Expression of Cre recombinase in mouse oocytes: a means to study maternal effect genes.
de Vries WN, Binns LT, Fancher KS, Dean J, Moore R, Kemler R, Knowles BB.
Genesis (2000 Feb) 26:110-2. Abstract/Full Text
Antibodies to human ZP3 induce reversible contraception in transgenic mice with 'humanized' zonae pellucidae.
Greenhouse S, Castle PE, Dean J.
Hum Reprod (1999 Mar) 14:593-600. Abstract/Full Text