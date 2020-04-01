Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Sertoli cell-only phenotype and scRNA-seq define PRAMEF12 as a factor essential for spermatogenesis in mice. Wang Z, Xu X, Li JL, Palmer C, Maric D, Dean J. Nat Commun (2019 Nov 15) 10:5196. Abstract/Full Text Anchoring cortical granules in the cortex ensures trafficking to the plasma membrane for post-fertilization exocytosis. Vogt EJ, Tokuhiro K, Guo M, Dale R, Yang G, Shin SW, Movilla MJ, Shroff H, Dean J. Nat Commun (2019 May 22) 10:2271. Abstract/Full Text Glycan-Independent Gamete Recognition Triggers Egg Zinc Sparks and ZP2 Cleavage to Prevent Polyspermy. Tokuhiro K, Dean J. Dev Cell (2018 Sep 10) 46:627-640.e5. Abstract/Full Text BTBD18 Regulates a Subset of piRNA-Generating Loci through Transcription Elongation in Mice. Zhou L, Canagarajah B, Zhao Y, Baibakov B, Tokuhiro K, Maric D, Dean J. Dev Cell (2017 Mar 13) 40:453-466.e5. Abstract/Full Text Cytoplasmic cleavage of DPPA3 is required for intracellular trafficking and cleavage-stage development in mice. Shin SW, Vogt EJ, Jimenez-Movilla M, Baibakov B, Dean J. Nat Commun (2017 Nov 21) 8:1643. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications