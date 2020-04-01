Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Sertoli cell-only phenotype and scRNA-seq define PRAMEF12 as a factor essential for spermatogenesis in mice.
- Wang Z, Xu X, Li JL, Palmer C, Maric D, Dean J.
- Nat Commun (2019 Nov 15) 10:5196. Abstract/Full Text
- Anchoring cortical granules in the cortex ensures trafficking to the plasma membrane for post-fertilization exocytosis.
- Vogt EJ, Tokuhiro K, Guo M, Dale R, Yang G, Shin SW, Movilla MJ, Shroff H, Dean J.
- Nat Commun (2019 May 22) 10:2271. Abstract/Full Text
- Glycan-Independent Gamete Recognition Triggers Egg Zinc Sparks and ZP2 Cleavage to Prevent Polyspermy.
- Tokuhiro K, Dean J.
- Dev Cell (2018 Sep 10) 46:627-640.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- BTBD18 Regulates a Subset of piRNA-Generating Loci through Transcription Elongation in Mice.
- Zhou L, Canagarajah B, Zhao Y, Baibakov B, Tokuhiro K, Maric D, Dean J.
- Dev Cell (2017 Mar 13) 40:453-466.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Cytoplasmic cleavage of DPPA3 is required for intracellular trafficking and cleavage-stage development in mice.
- Shin SW, Vogt EJ, Jimenez-Movilla M, Baibakov B, Dean J.
- Nat Commun (2017 Nov 21) 8:1643. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Genetic mosaics and time-lapse imaging identify functions of histone H3.3 residues in mouse oocytes and embryos.
- Zhou L, Baibakov B, Canagarajah B, Xiong B, Dean J.
- Development (2017 Feb 1) 144:519-528. Abstract/Full Text
- A Unique Egg Cortical Granule Localization Motif Is Required for Ovastacin Sequestration to Prevent Premature ZP2 Cleavage and Ensure Female Fertility in Mice.
- Xiong B, Zhao Y, Beall S, Sadusky AB, Dean J.
- PLoS Genet (2017 Jan) 13:e1006580. Abstract/Full Text
- BTG4, a maternal mRNA cleaner.
- Wu D, Dean J.
- J Mol Cell Biol (2016 Aug) 8:369-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Exacting Requirements for Development of the Egg.
- Dean J.
- N Engl J Med (2016 Jan 21) 374:279-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Reprogramming the genome to totipotency in mouse embryos.
- Zhou LQ, Dean J.
- Trends Cell Biol (2015 Feb) 25:82-91. Abstract/Full Text
- The subcortical maternal complex controls symmetric division of mouse zygotes by regulating F-actin dynamics.
- Yu XJ, Yi Z, Gao Z, Qin D, Zhai Y, Chen X, Ou-Yang Y, Wang ZB, Zheng P, Zhu MS, Wang H, Sun QY, Dean J, Li L.
- Nat Commun (2014 Sep 11) 5:4887. Abstract/Full Text
- A single domain of the ZP2 zona pellucida protein mediates gamete recognition in mice and humans.
- Avella MA, Baibakov B, Dean J.
- J Cell Biol (2014 Jun 23) 205:801-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Figla-Cre transgenic mice expressing myristoylated EGFP in germ cells provide a model for investigating perinatal oocyte dynamics.
- Lin RS, Jimenez-Movilla M, Dean J.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e84477. Abstract/Full Text
- The maternal to zygotic transition in mammals.
- Li L, Lu X, Dean J.
- Mol Aspects Med (2013 Oct) 34:919-38. Abstract/Full Text
- The molecular basis of gamete recognition in mice and humans.
- Avella MA, Xiong B, Dean J.
- Mol Hum Reprod (2013 May) 19:279-89. Abstract/Full Text
- PtdIns(3,4,5)P3 is constitutively synthesized and required for spindle translocation during meiosis in mouse oocytes.
- Zheng P, Baibakov B, Wang XH, Dean J.
- J Cell Sci (2013 Feb 1) 126:715-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Human sperm bind to the N-terminal domain of ZP2 in humanized zonae pellucidae in transgenic mice.
- Baibakov B, Boggs NA, Yauger B, Baibakov G, Dean J.
- J Cell Biol (2012 Jun 25) 197:897-905. Abstract/Full Text
- Ovastacin, a cortical granule protease, cleaves ZP2 in the zona pellucida to prevent polyspermy.
- Burkart AD, Xiong B, Baibakov B, Jiménez-Movilla M, Dean J.
- J Cell Biol (2012 Apr 2) 197:37-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Fertilization with acrosome-reacted mouse sperm: implications for the site of exocytosis.
- Avella MA, Dean J.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 Dec 13) 108:19843-4. Abstract/Full Text
- ZP2 and ZP3 cytoplasmic tails prevent premature interactions and ensure incorporation into the zona pellucida.
- Jimenez-Movilla M, Dean J.
- J Cell Sci (2011 Mar 15) 124:940-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Human ZP4 is not sufficient for taxon-specific sperm recognition of the zona pellucida in transgenic mice.
- Yauger B, Boggs NA, Dean J.
- Reproduction (2011 Mar) 141:313-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Gamete recognition in mice depends on the cleavage status of an egg's zona pellucida protein.
- Gahlay G, Gauthier L, Baibakov B, Epifano O, Dean J.
- Science (2010 Jul 9) 329:216-9. Abstract/Full Text
- FIGLA, a basic helix-loop-helix transcription factor, balances sexually dimorphic gene expression in postnatal oocytes.
- Hu W, Gauthier L, Baibakov B, Jimenez-Movilla M, Dean J.
- Mol Cell Biol (2010 Jul) 30:3661-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Maternal control of early mouse development.
- Li L, Zheng P, Dean J.
- Development (2010 Mar) 137:859-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of Filia, a maternal effect gene, in maintaining euploidy during cleavage-stage mouse embryogenesis.
- Zheng P, Dean J.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 May 5) 106:7473-8. Abstract/Full Text
- A subcortical maternal complex essential for preimplantation mouse embryogenesis.
- Li L, Baibakov B, Dean J.
- Dev Cell (2008 Sep) 15:416-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Maternally derived FILIA-MATER complex localizes asymmetrically in cleavage-stage mouse embryos.
- Ohsugi M, Zheng P, Baibakov B, Li L, Dean J.
- Development (2008 Jan) 135:259-69. Abstract/Full Text
- Oocyte-specific genes affect folliculogenesis, fertilization, and early development.
- Zheng P, Dean J.
- Semin Reprod Med (2007 Jul) 25:243-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Ovarian gene expression in the absence of FIGLA, an oocyte-specific transcription factor.
- Joshi S, Davies H, Sims LP, Levy SE, Dean J.
- BMC Dev Biol (2007 Jun 13) 7:67. Abstract/Full Text
- Sperm binding to the zona pellucida is not sufficient to induce acrosome exocytosis.
- Baibakov B, Gauthier L, Talbot P, Rankin TL, Dean J.
- Development (2007 Mar) 134:933-43. Abstract/Full Text
- ZP2 and ZP3 traffic independently within oocytes prior to assembly into the extracellular zona pellucida.
- Hoodbhoy T, Avilés M, Baibakov B, Epifano O, Jiménez-Movilla M, Gauthier L, Dean J.
- Mol Cell Biol (2006 Nov) 26:7991-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular biology of sperm-egg interactions.
- Dean J.
- Andrologia (2005 Dec) 37:198-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Human sperm do not bind to rat zonae pellucidae despite the presence of four homologous glycoproteins.
- Hoodbhoy T, Joshi S, Boja ES, Williams SA, Stanley P, Dean J.
- J Biol Chem (2005 Apr 1) 280:12721-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Mass spectrometry analysis of recombinant human ZP3 expressed in glycosylation-deficient CHO cells.
- Zhao M, Boja ES, Hoodbhoy T, Nawrocki J, Kaufman JB, Kresge N, Ghirlando R, Shiloach J, Pannell L, Levine RL, Fales HM, Dean J.
- Biochemistry (2004 Sep 28) 43:12090-104. Abstract/Full Text
- Insights into the molecular basis of sperm-egg recognition in mammals.
- Hoodbhoy T, Dean J.
- Reproduction (2004 Apr) 127:417-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Reassessing the molecular biology of sperm-egg recognition with mouse genetics.
- Dean J.
- Bioessays (2004 Jan) 26:29-38. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutation of a conserved hydrophobic patch prevents incorporation of ZP3 into the zona pellucida surrounding mouse eggs.
- Zhao M, Gold L, Dorward H, Liang LF, Hoodbhoy T, Boja E, Fales HM, Dean J.
- Mol Cell Biol (2003 Dec) 23:8982-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural characterization of native mouse zona pellucida proteins using mass spectrometry.
- Boja ES, Hoodbhoy T, Fales HM, Dean J.
- J Biol Chem (2003 Sep 5) 278:34189-202. Abstract/Full Text
- Fertility and taxon-specific sperm binding persist after replacement of mouse sperm receptors with human homologs.
- Rankin TL, Coleman JS, Epifano O, Hoodbhoy T, Turner SG, Castle PE, Lee E, Gore-Langton R, Dean J.
- Dev Cell (2003 Jul) 5:33-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Conserved furin cleavage site not essential for secretion and integration of ZP3 into the extracellular egg coat of transgenic mice.
- Zhao M, Gold L, Ginsberg AM, Liang LF, Dean J.
- Mol Cell Biol (2002 May) 22:3111-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Normal gonadal development in mice lacking GPBOX, a homeobox protein expressed in germ cells at the onset of sexual dimorphism.
- Takasaki N, Rankin T, Dean J.
- Mol Cell Biol (2001 Dec) 21:8197-202. Abstract/Full Text
- Defective zonae pellucidae in Zp2-null mice disrupt folliculogenesis, fertility and development.
- Rankin TL, O'Brien M, Lee E, Wigglesworth K, Eppig J, Dean J.
- Development (2001 Apr) 128:1119-26. Abstract/Full Text
- FIGalpha, a germ cell-specific transcription factor required for ovarian follicle formation.
- Soyal SM, Amleh A, Dean J.
- Development (2000 Nov) 127:4645-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Mater, a maternal effect gene required for early embryonic development in mice.
- Tong ZB, Gold L, Pfeifer KE, Dorward H, Lee E, Bondy CA, Dean J, Nelson LM.
- Nat Genet (2000 Nov) 26:267-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Gpbox (Psx2), a homeobox gene preferentially expressed in female germ cells at the onset of sexual dimorphism in mice.
- Takasaki N, McIsaac R, Dean J.
- Dev Biol (2000 Jul 1) 223:181-93. Abstract/Full Text
- The mouse zona pellucida: folliculogenesis, fertility and pre-implantation development.
- Rankin T, Soyal S, Dean J.
- Mol Cell Endocrinol (2000 May 25) 163:21-5. Abstract/Full Text
- The zona pellucida: using molecular genetics to study the mammalian egg coat.
- Rankin T, Dean J.
- Rev Reprod (2000 May) 5:114-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Mater encodes a maternal protein in mice with a leucine-rich repeat domain homologous to porcine ribonuclease inhibitor.
- Tong ZB, Nelson LM, Dean J.
- Mamm Genome (2000 Apr) 11:281-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Expression of Cre recombinase in mouse oocytes: a means to study maternal effect genes.
- de Vries WN, Binns LT, Fancher KS, Dean J, Moore R, Kemler R, Knowles BB.
- Genesis (2000 Feb) 26:110-2. Abstract/Full Text
- Antibodies to human ZP3 induce reversible contraception in transgenic mice with 'humanized' zonae pellucidae.
- Greenhouse S, Castle PE, Dean J.
- Hum Reprod (1999 Mar) 14:593-600. Abstract/Full Text