Section on Nuclear Mechanotransduction & Cell Fate Dynamics
We employ interdisciplinary approaches to uncover the role of mechanical forces in regulating chromatin and nuclear architecture and gene expression to modulate stem cell fate.
Select Publications
- Heterochromatin-Driven Nuclear Softening Protects the Genome against Mechanical Stress-Induced Damage.
- Nava MM, Miroshnikova YA, Biggs LC, Whitefield DB, Metge F, Boucas J, Vihinen H, Jokitalo E, Li X, García Arcos JM, Hoffmann B, Merkel R, Niessen CM, Dahl KN, Wickström SA.
- Cell (2020 May 14) 181:800-817.e22. Abstract/Full Text
- Adhesion forces and cortical tension couple cell proliferation and differentiation to drive epidermal stratification.
- Miroshnikova YA, Le HQ, Schneider D, Thalheim T, Rübsam M, Bremicker N, Polleux J, Kamprad N, Tarantola M, Wang I, Balland M, Niessen CM, Galle J, Wickström SA.
- Nat Cell Biol (2018 Jan) 20:69-80. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024