Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Cell state transitions: catch them if you can.
- Miroshnikova YA, Shahbazi MN, Negrete J, Chalut KJ, Smith A.
- Development (2023 Mar 15) 150. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Mechanical Forces in Nuclear Organization.
- Miroshnikova YA, Wickström SA.
- Cold Spring Harb Perspect Biol (2022 Jan 4) 14. Abstract/Full Text
- Calcium signaling mediates a biphasic mechanoadaptive response of endothelial cells to cyclic mechanical stretch.
- Miroshnikova YA, Manet S, Li X, Wickström SA, Faurobert E, Albiges-Rizo C.
- Mol Biol Cell (2021 Aug 19) 32:1724-1736. Abstract/Full Text
- Niche stiffening compromises hair follicle stem cell potential during ageing by reducing bivalent promoter accessibility.
- Koester J, Miroshnikova YA, Ghatak S, Chacón-Martínez CA, Morgner J, Li X, Atanassov I, Altmüller J, Birk DE, Koch M, Bloch W, Bartusel M, Niessen CM, Rada-Iglesias A, Wickström SA.
- Nat Cell Biol (2021 Jul) 23:771-781. Abstract/Full Text
- Heterochromatin-Driven Nuclear Softening Protects the Genome against Mechanical Stress-Induced Damage.
- Nava MM, Miroshnikova YA, Biggs LC, Whitefield DB, Metge F, Boucas J, Vihinen H, Jokitalo E, Li X, García Arcos JM, Hoffmann B, Merkel R, Niessen CM, Dahl KN, Wickström SA.
- Cell (2020 May 14) 181:800-817.e22. Abstract/Full Text
- Epigenetic gene regulation, chromatin structure, and force-induced chromatin remodelling in epidermal development and homeostasis.
- Miroshnikova YA, Cohen I, Ezhkova E, Wickström SA.
- Curr Opin Genet Dev (2019 Apr) 55:46-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Adhesion forces and cortical tension couple cell proliferation and differentiation to drive epidermal stratification.
- Miroshnikova YA, Le HQ, Schneider D, Thalheim T, Rübsam M, Bremicker N, Polleux J, Kamprad N, Tarantola M, Wang I, Balland M, Niessen CM, Galle J, Wickström SA.
- Nat Cell Biol (2018 Jan) 20:69-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Emerging roles of mechanical forces in chromatin regulation.
- Miroshnikova YA, Nava MM, Wickström SA.
- J Cell Sci (2017 Jul 15) 130:2243-2250. Abstract/Full Text
- Tissue mechanics promote IDH1-dependent HIF1α-tenascin C feedback to regulate glioblastoma aggression.
- Miroshnikova YA, Mouw JK, Barnes JM, Pickup MW, Lakins JN, Kim Y, Lobo K, Persson AI, Reis GF, McKnight TR, Holland EC, Phillips JJ, Weaver VM.
- Nat Cell Biol (2016 Dec) 18:1336-1345. Abstract/Full Text
- Genotype tunes pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma tissue tension to induce matricellular fibrosis and tumor progression.
- Laklai H, Miroshnikova YA, Pickup MW, Collisson EA, Kim GE, Barrett AS, Hill RC, Lakins JN, Schlaepfer DD, Mouw JK, LeBleu VS, Roy N, Novitskiy SV, Johansen JS, Poli V, Kalluri R, Iacobuzio-Donahue CA, Wood LD, Hebrok M, Hansen K, Moses HL, Weaver VM.
- Nat Med (2016 May) 22:497-505. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024