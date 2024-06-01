About Our Research
We study how cells sense and integrate mechanical and chemical information from their environment to control cell state and behavior. We are particularly interested how the nucleus responds to these mechanochemical signals to alter chromatin architecture and gene expression. Our interdisciplinary research combines scale-bridging tools ranging from tissue-level live imaging, mechanical manipulation, and various genomics approaches to nanoscale atomic force microscopy to understand fundamental principles of cell and tissue maintenance and how this regulation becomes perturbed in cancer.