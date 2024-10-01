About the Branch

The Liver Diseases Branch consists of seven senior investigators, research fellows, research nurses, students and supporting staff. The mission of the Branch is to develop integrated, multidisciplinary approaches to the study of liver diseases, and to bridge clinical medicine and basic science with translation of fundamental knowledge to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases. The Branch fulfills three principal roles:

conducting both basic and clinical research on hepatic physiology and disease, providing consultative service for patients with hepatobiliary diseases in the Clinical Center of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and referrals from outside physicians, and training in basic, translational, and clinical science related to the liver.

