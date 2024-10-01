Liver Diseases Branch Visiting Professors
The Liver Diseases Branch holds a visiting professor lecture series several times a year. Eminent and leading scholars in hepatology are invited to visit the NIH Campus in Bethesda, meet with faculty and trainees, and give a seminar about their research. Lectures are attended by members of the Branch, colleagues from the NIDDK Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, as well as interested researchers and clinicians from NIDDK, NIH, and HHS.
Recent Visiting Professors
2021 (virtual)
- Einar S. Björnsson, MD, PhD, University of Iceland
- Bernd Schnabl, MD, University of California San Diego
- Scott W. Biggins, MD, University of Washington
- Xavier Forns, MD, PhD, Hospital Clinic de Barcelona
- Hannele Yki-Järvinen, MD, University of Helsinki
- George N. Ioannou, MD, University of Washington
2019-2020
- Silvia Vilarinho, MD, PhD, Yale University
- Fasiha Kanwal, MD, Baylor College of Medicine
- Daryl T. Lau, MD, Harvard University
- Andrew Aronsohn, MD, University of Chicago
2018
- Rebecca G. Wells, MD, University of Pennsylvania
- Craig J. McClain, MD, University of Louisville
- Zachary D. Goodman, MD, PhD, INOVA