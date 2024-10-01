U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Liver Diseases Branch
  6. Visiting Professors
Liver Diseases Branch

Liver Diseases Branch Visiting Professors

The Liver Diseases Branch holds a visiting professor lecture series several times a year. Eminent and leading scholars in hepatology are invited to visit the NIH Campus in Bethesda, meet with faculty and trainees, and give a seminar about their research. Lectures are attended by members of the Branch, colleagues from the NIDDK Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, as well as interested researchers and clinicians from NIDDK, NIH, and HHS.

Recent Visiting Professors

Photo of NIH campus

2021 (virtual)

2019-2020

2018

Last Reviewed October 2024