Lab Members

Anjali grew up in Albany, NY. She received her B.S. in Medical Sciences and M.D. from Boston University. She did a pediatrics residency at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx, NY where she became interested in pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology. She has worked on a variety of clinical projects from developing an educational curriculum in hepatology for pediatrics residents, to examining the role of obstructive sleep apnea in liver and pancreatic steatosis. She completed a pediatric gastroenterology fellowship at Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital and spent her research time working with Dr. Heller on clinical research projects including developing a prospective research protocol examining liver disease in hematopoietic stem cell transplant and studying liver abnormalities in Turner’s syndrome. Upon completion of her fellowship, she joined the Liver Diseases Branch as a staff clinician at the NIH Clinical Center.

Outside of the NIH, she enjoys reading a wide variety of books, traveling, exploring museums, and trying new restaurants and cuisines in DC!