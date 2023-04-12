Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (R21 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The purpose of this Funding Opportunity Announcement is to promote development of innovative, enabling tools and technologies in the areas of kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases.
Funding Opportunity Details
PAR-23-119
NOT-OD-22-189; NOT-OD-22-195; not-od-22-198; NOT-OD-23-012
NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.
Key Dates
5/16/2023
Not Applicable