U2C-TL1: Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training

Principal Investigators

Prospective principal investigators (PIs) are strongly encouraged to contact the NIDDK Program Staff listed below to discuss potential U2C-TL1 applications. Prospective PIs should be active investigators in the scientific area relevant to the mission of NIDDK/KUH and capable of providing both administrative and scientific leadership to the development and implementation of the proposed program. The PI will be responsible for the selection and appointment of trainees to the approved research training program, and for the overall direction, management, administration, and evaluation of the program. The PI will be expected to monitor and assess the program and submit all documents and reports as required.

The NIDDK encourages multiple PIs, particularly when each brings a unique perspective and skill set that will enhance the training program. At least one of the multiple investigators should be an investigator with an active research program in basic, translational, or clinical science aligned with the mission of KUH, capable of providing both administrative and scientific leadership to the development and implementation of the proposed program. Additional principal investigators, including individuals with experience in areas such as science education, program evaluation, mentoring, and career development and advancement for early-career scientists, may be included to achieve the training goals.

In keeping with the effort to enhance the involvement of individuals from diverse backgrounds and perspectives in training, and in providing role models that bring diversity to a training environment, it is strongly encouraged that institutions include women and/or individuals from diverse backgrounds when forming the leadership team of the program.