U2C-TL1: Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training
The Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) has reshaped and refocused its Institutional Training Award (T32) program. Compared to the traditional NIDDK/KUH NRSA T32 programs, institutional training is now supported by larger Institutional Network Awards (U2C-TL1). These U2C-TL1 awards are designed to cultivate a highly integrated cohort of people and resources to propel KUH training and research. The U2C cooperative component coordinates and provides administrative support for the Institutional Network Award activities, while the TL1 training component allows the institution to recruit and fund at least 5 highly competitive pre- and/or post-doctoral trainees across K-, U-, and H-mission focused research. With coordinated support from an Administrative Core, each U2C-TL1 Award is expected to:
- Enhance Career Preparation (U2C Professional Development Core). Promote interdisciplinary approaches to prepare trainees for the next step in their scientific careers by exposing them to diverse and innovative technologies and critical research resources. Develop tailored and structured educational experiences, including specific training in professional development, leadership, entrepreneurship, and mentorship.
- Increase Networking and Outreach (U2C Networking Core). Coordinate a vibrant and dynamic cohort of K, U, and H trainees, including those supported directly by the TL1 component of this award and those institutional trainees already supported by other NIH training mechanisms, such as Fellowships (Fs), Career Development Awards (Ks), Short-term Training Grants (T35s), and Education Program Grants (R25s). Support a robust mentoring environment, including active peer-to-peer and alumni networks.
- Recruit and Train Interdisciplinary Researchers (TL1 Training Core). Fund highly talented trainees from demographically and scientifically diverse backgrounds via the TL1 component of this award.
The U2C-TL1 at NIDDK
The U2C-TL1 is uniquely utilized by the NIDDK/KUH. The application for an Institutional Network Award consists of two parts, which are linked at the time of application but separated at the time of award. Each component maintains their own, separate budgets:
- U2C Award: Cooperative mechanism that provides central coordination and resources to support professional development and trainee networking, as well as administrative support for these activities.
- TL1 Award: Training mechanism to support the pre- and post-doctoral trainees.
Applying
Principal Investigators
Prospective principal investigators (PIs) are strongly encouraged to contact the NIDDK Program Staff listed below to discuss potential U2C-TL1 applications. Prospective PIs should be active investigators in the scientific area relevant to the mission of NIDDK/KUH and capable of providing both administrative and scientific leadership to the development and implementation of the proposed program. The PI will be responsible for the selection and appointment of trainees to the approved research training program, and for the overall direction, management, administration, and evaluation of the program. The PI will be expected to monitor and assess the program and submit all documents and reports as required.
The NIDDK encourages multiple PIs, particularly when each brings a unique perspective and skill set that will enhance the training program. At least one of the multiple investigators should be an investigator with an active research program in basic, translational, or clinical science aligned with the mission of KUH, capable of providing both administrative and scientific leadership to the development and implementation of the proposed program. Additional principal investigators, including individuals with experience in areas such as science education, program evaluation, mentoring, and career development and advancement for early-career scientists, may be included to achieve the training goals.
In keeping with the effort to enhance the involvement of individuals from diverse backgrounds and perspectives in training, and in providing role models that bring diversity to a training environment, it is strongly encouraged that institutions include women and/or individuals from diverse backgrounds when forming the leadership team of the program.
Prospective Trainees
The TL1 portion of the U2C-TL1 supports trainees at the pre-doctoral and post-doctoral career stages. To inquire about a potential appointment to a TL1, please contact the TL1 contact listed for the site where you are interested in receiving training.