TL1: Linked Training Award

The TL1 supports research training experiences for pre-doctoral and post-doctoral trainees who are appointed as part of the KUH Institutional Network Award (U2C-TL1). This program is used by the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Division (KUH) at the NIDDK in lieu of the institutional T32.

The Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) has reshaped and refocused its Institutional Training Award (T32) program.

U2C-TL1: Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training The U2C-TL1 is a highly collaborative national program, providing mentoring, protected effort, and research funds for physician-scientists in diabetes research across the country.

Organizations may not apply for a TL1 but must apply for the U2C-TL1 as specified in the NOFO PAR-20-220. The TL1 is disaggregated from the U2C at the time of award.

