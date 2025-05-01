Demographics & eGFR Accuracy

Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) equations incorporate demographic variables to adjust for variation in concentrations of filtration markers across population subgroups. Adjusting for these variations helps to minimize error in patient subgroups.

The recommended eGFR equations for adults adjust for age and sex.

Previous eGFR equations also adjusted for race. However, these equations are no longer recommended and are provided for reference.

Age

To improve eGFR accuracy, adult equations include age to adjust for the observed decline in serum creatinine with increasing age.

Kidney function declines with age in adults (see Table 1).

Table 1. Population mean eGFRs from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) III1

Age (Years) Mean eGFR (mL/min/1.73 m2) 20–29 116 30–39 107 40–49 99 50–59 93 60–69 85 70+ 75

Sex

Current eGFR equations are based on sex assigned at birth and include different coefficients for female and male.

Race Coefficient

Research has demonstrated that race does not reliably account for genetic diversity.2 As such, use of race in estimating equations is no longer recommended.

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration (CKD-EPI) developed a new equation that does not include race [2021 CKD-EPI eGFRcr (age+sex)]. Elimination of race introduced a small bias but at levels considered acceptable for routine clinical decision making. Consistent with this, results from the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) and other studies suggested that the use of serum creatinine to estimate GFR without race resulted in systematic misclassification. Data from both CKD-EPI and CRIC demonstrate that this error is mitigated with the use of cystatin C.3 Thus, NIDDK supports the National Kidney Foundation–American Society of Nephrology and Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) recommendation to assess eGFR using both cystatin C and serum creatinine, when possible, especially when eGFR results are within range of key clinical decision cut points.4,5 However, a single parameter equation may be preferred when important non-GFR determinants are present for either creatinine or cystatin C.

Tables 2 and 3 summarize the systematic error (bias) and accuracy, respectively, of the previous and updated CKD-EPI equations.

Table 2. Systematic error (bias) in previous vs updated CKD equations for creatinine, cystatin C, and combined in the CKD-EPI 2021 validation dataset

Filtration marker Equation Black individuals non-Black individuals Difference between Black and non-Black individuals (95% CI) creatinine 2009 eGFRcr (age+sex+race) -3.7 (-5.4, -1.8) -0.5 (-0.9, 0.0) -3.2 (-5.0, -1.3) creatinine 2021 eGFRcr (age+sex) 3.6 (1.8, 5.5) -3.9 (-4.4, -3.4) 7.6 (5.6, 9.5) cystatin C 2012 eGFRcys (age+sex) -0.1 (-1.5, 1.6) 0.7 (0.2, 1.2) -0.8 (-2.5, 0.8) creatinine-cystatin C 2012 eGFRcr-cys (age+sex+race) -2.5 (-3.7, -1.2) -0.6 (-0.9, -0.2) -1.9 (-3.2, -0.6) creatinine-cystatin C 2021 eGFRcr-cys (age+sex) 0.1 (-0.9, 1.6) -2.9 (-3.3, -2.5) 3.0 (1.6, 4.4)

Abbreviations: eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; mGFR, measured GFR; eGFRcr, estimating GFR using creatinine; eGFRcys, estimating GFR using cystatin C; eGFRcr-cys, estimating GFR using creatinine and cystatin C; CI, confidence interval Bias is computed as the median of the difference between measured and estimated GFR. Units for bias are ml/min per 1.73 m2.

Table 3. Accuracy (P-30 in percent) of previous vs updated CKD equations for creatinine, cystatin C, and combined in the CKD-EPI 2021 validation dataset

Filtration marker Equation Black individuals non-Black individuals Difference between Black and non-Black individuals (95% CI) creatinine 2009 eGFRcr (age+sex+race) 85.1 (82.2, 87.9) 89.5 (88.5, 90.4) -4.4 (-7.6, -1.2) creatinine 2021 eGFRcr (age+sex) 87.2 (84.5, 90.0) 86.5 (85.4, 87.6) 0.7 (-2.4, 3.8) cystatin C 2012 eGFRcys (age+sex) 84.6 (81.7, 87.6) 88.9 (87.9, 89.9) -4.3 (-7.5, -1.1) creatinine-cystatin C 2012 eGFRcr-cys (age+sex+race) 88.6 (85.8, 91.2) 92.4 (91.5, 93.2) -3.8 (-6.7, -0.9) creatinine-cystatin C 2021 eGFRcr-cys (age+sex) 90.5 (88.1, 92.9) 90.8 (89.9, 91.8) -0.3 (-3.0, 2.4)