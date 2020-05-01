Research Centers

NIDDK awards Research Center grants to universities and other research institutions to provide support for long-term multidisciplinary programs of medical research within the NIDDK mission. Center grants help researchers address key scientific questions by supporting work across different fields and programs, and through collaborations both within each Center and with other Centers.

Center grants also support the development of research resources of value for the larger scientific community. An important objective of the Centers program is to integrate basic (laboratory) research with applied research to develop new approaches to prevention and treatment of disease.

Some of the activities NIDDK Centers perform can include: