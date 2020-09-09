Commendations & Commencements
In Memoriam
Welcome
Dr. Shilpa Hattangadi joined NIDDK as a hematology program director within the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases. Prior to joining NIDDK, Hattangadi served as assistant professor of pediatric hematology-oncology and pathology at the Yale School of Medicine, where her laboratory focused on terminal erythropoiesis. She also has a clinical background in pediatric hematology and bone marrow failure.
Dr. Brad Cooke joined NIDDK as a program director in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, where he oversees basic and translational studies on the neural systems that control feeding, energy balance and metabolism. Prior to joining NIDDK, Cooke was an associate professor at the Neuroscience Institute at Georgia State University.
Dr. Eric Brunskill joined NIDDK as a urology program director within the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases. Brunskill has a background in developing various single-cell genomic technologies and prior to joining NIDDK, he served as an institutional investigator at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he focused on kidney development and disease.
Dr. Norann Zaghloul joined NIDDK as a program director in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, where she oversees grants focusing on genetics and genomics of type 2 diabetes and serves as program officer for the Accelerating Medicines Partnership for Type 2 Diabetes (AMP-T2D). Previously she was an associate professor in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Nutrition at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Dr. Miranda Broadney joined NIDDK as a program director in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases to manage a portfolio in pediatric endocrinology and child health with emphasis on insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes throughout the lifespan. She previously led clinical trials in obesity and glucose metabolism and was the interim program director for the Pediatric Endocrinology Training Program at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
A Fond Farewell
Dr. Catherine “Kitty” Cowie, retired from NIDDK after 24 years of federal service, and eight more serving NIDDK as a contractor. Cowie was the program director for epidemiologic research in diabetes in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases (DEM). A giant in her field and mentor to many, Cowie oversaw the Diabetes Prevention Trial for Type 1 Diabetes (DPT-1) and the early days of the Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet. In addition, she oversaw the landmark Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) long-term follow-up study, called the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC). She was a champion for national health surveys, fostering the collection and analysis of diabetes and related data over decades. She also was the editor of two editions of Diabetes in America, the only U.S. compendium about the epidemiology of diabetes. In 2018, Cowie received the prestigious Kelly West award from the American Diabetes Association for outstanding achievement in epidemiology. Upon retirement, Cowie can continue honing her tennis skills, pursuing her musical and foreign language interests, and, eventually, go back to traveling the world.
Congratulations
Dr. Michael J. Krashes, senior investigator in NIDDK’s Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch, was recently granted tenure. Krashes, who came to the NIH in 2013, now leads the Section on Motivational Processes Underlying Appetite in his branch. His research focuses on the circuits in the brain that underlie hunger and the subsequent acts of obtaining and consuming food, with the goal of identifying how these behaviors might be manipulated to fight obesity and eating disorders.
Dr. Phillip Gorden, NIDDK director emeritus, received the Endocrine Society’s 2021 Fred Conrad Koch Lifetime Achievement Award for his exceptional accomplishments in the field of endocrinology. Gorden, who served as NIDDK director from 1986 to 1999 and is now a section chief in the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch, has contributed significantly to research advances in diabetes and disorders of the insulin receptor and insulin resistance. The award will be presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in March 2021.