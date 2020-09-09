NIDDK Director's Update Fall 2020
Director's Note
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and distressing events highlighting racial injustice in our country, August 15 marked 70 years since NIDDK was founded. Taking the time to observe this milestone by looking back at our many scientific advances and how we worked together to achieve them, gives me considerable hope for the future during these difficult times... Read more
News Around NIDDK
- NIDDK brings scientific expertise to the fight against COVID-19
- NIDDK celebrates 70 years of improving public health
- NIDDK fellows present diverse research through a new competition
- Getting to Know: Dr. Alan N. Schechter
- NIDDK strategic planning update
- NIDDK director talks research recovery efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic
- NIDDK staff take part in oral history project
Research Updates
Health Information Updates
Commendations & Commencements
- In Memoriam
Tabor
- Welcome
Hattangadi, Cooke, Brunskill, Zaghloul, Broadney
- A Fond Farewell
Cowie
- Congratulations
Krashes, Gorden
Grant Resources
NIDDK Job Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
Publication Information
