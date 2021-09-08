NIDDK Director's Update Fall 2021
Director's Note
Discovery takes persistence and passion. Keeping your eye on the goal, while being open to trying new things, looking at diverse perspectives, and staying positive are all attributes of success. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues... Read More
News Around NIDDK
- NIDDK expands understanding of COVID-19
- Within NIDDK, efforts to cultivate workplace diversity reflect the voice of its people
- Getting to Know: Dr. Ellen Leschek
- NIDDK division charts new course in training grants
- NIDDK Fellow Spotlight
- Joint symposium marks a century of diabetes research
Research Updates
Health Information Updates
Commendations & Commencements
- Welcome
Tsai
- A Fond Farewell
Knowler
- Congratulations
Bewley, Clore, Rehermann, Rodgers
- In Memoriam
Frenette, Hofrichter, Murphy, Yamada, Heubi
