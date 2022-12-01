In Memoriam

Dr. Paul D. Berk, the founding director of NIDDK’s Liver Diseases Branch and a long-term NIDDK-funded investigator died on July 11, 2021. Dr. Berk received funding from NIDDK to research bilirubin and fatty acid metabolism, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, obesity, and bariatric surgery. He also served on the NIDDK Advisory Council from 1990-1993. Dr. Berk was the founding editor of Seminars in Liver Disease and later the editor-in-chief of Hepatology, the official publication of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). He served on the AASLD Council for many years, was elected president of the Council in 1988 and received its Distinguished Service Award in 2003.

Dr. Peter J. Roach, longtime NIDDK grantee and distinguished professor of Indiana University, died on March 11, 2022. Dr. Roach was a professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Indiana University School of Medicine and was considered the world’s foremost expert on glycogen metabolism and regulation. Dr. Roach’s groundbreaking discoveries have contributed to the scientific understanding of glycogen storage diseases, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease and informed potential treatment approaches. Most recently, he described the molecular mechanisms responsible for the rare genetic glycogen storage disease known as Lafora disease and helped develop a novel drug to treat it. The drug, an oral glycogen synthase inhibitor, has entered early-stage clinical testing for treatment of people with various glycogen storage diseases.

Congratulations

Dr. Behdad (Ben) Afzali was elected as a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, an honor that recognizes innovative and exceptional physicians for their ongoing contributions to medicine. A Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator, Afzali oversees the Immunoregulation Section in NIDDK’s Kidney Diseases Branch, which focuses on understanding the mechanisms and resolution of tissue inflammation.

The NIDDK Green Labs team received the 2022 Honorable Mention Award for Communications and Education of Green Labs Strategies from the International Institute of Sustainable Laboratories. To learn about how NIDDK labs are practicing sustainability, energy and water conservation, and waste reduction, check out this video and article from the Spring 2022 issue of the NIDDK Director’s Update.

Dr. Kenneth Jacobson was awarded the American Chemical Society’s 2023 E.B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances. Jacobson’s decades of research have led to the development of promising therapies for many diseases, and his lab has produced more than 35 compounds that are commercially available as research tools and used in hundreds of laboratories. Read about his work in drug discovery.

Editors' Note: NIDDK Director Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers was awarded the 2022 Atkinson Stern Award for Distinguished Public Service from The Obesity Society for his strong and sustained commitment to improving the lives of people with obesity and other nutrition-related chronic diseases.

2022 NIDDK Employee Appreciation Awards

This year’s NIDDK Employee Appreciation Awards, presented October 20, recognized the following people for their noteworthy achievements and dedication to federal service: