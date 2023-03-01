Kevin Abbott, M.D., M.P.H.

As Director of Kidney and Urology Epidemiology for KUH, my portfolio includes oversight of the United States Renal Data System and Urologic Diseases of America. In addition, I oversee a portfolio of projects involving end stage renal disease, kidney transplantation, bone and mineral metabolism, and urological epidemiology. I am the approval authority for all data requests for the United States Renal Data System research files, and requests to merge such data with other data sources.

For epidemiologic research, I am interested in descriptive, analytic, and interventional epidemiologic research projects in renal and non-cancer urologic disease. Specific to renal research in transplant and dialysis, I support basic, translational and clinical studies in all aspects of ESRD. This program also encompasses diet and nutrition in patients with ESRD and in patients on renal replacement therapy. Other areas of interest include: dialytic therapy, organ procurement; and methods for making organs more available (including organ storage and preservation); non-immune kidney allograft dysfunction; chronic rejection.