Beena Akolkar, Ph.D.

I am the program director for the Immunopathogenesis and genetics of Diabetes. My portfolio includes basic and clinical research on the genetics, immunopathogenesis, prevention, and treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D) and genetics and genomics of type 2 diabetes (T2D).

I am the project scientist for the Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) study, an international consortium established with the goal of developing and carrying out studies to identify environmental triggers of T1D, such as infectious agents, dietary factors, and/or psychosocial factors, in genetically susceptible individuals.

I am the project scientist for the Accelerating Medicines Partnership in Type 2 Diabetes (AMP-T2D-GENES).

I also serve as a project officer for the NIDDK Central Repositories. My responsibilities also include coordinating research activities on T1D across the NIH.