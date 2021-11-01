Shavon Artis Dickerson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H.

Responsibilities & Activities

As the program director for health equity and implementation science, I provide administrative and scientific oversight for research grants and cooperative agreements focused on behavioral and social science research to reduce/eliminate health disparities and promote health equity in the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. My portfolio also includes dissemination and implementation research to identify, understand, and develop strategies for overcoming barriers to the adoption, adaptation, integration, scale-up, and sustainability of evidence-based interventions. This includes strategies that advance meaningful and equitable engagement of community members and relevant stakeholders in NIDDK-funded research, including people living with or at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, family members, healthcare providers, community-based organizations, and other partners. In addition, research approaches in this portfolio include clinical and observational studies, pilot, efficacy, effectiveness, and pragmatic trials, and natural experiments to improve diabetes outcomes and/or quality-of-life for patients.

Progression and treatment of type 2 diabetes in children and adults. Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, & Complications

Basic and clinical studies aimed at addressing the prevention, treatment, and pathophysiology of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

