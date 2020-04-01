Diabetes Centers
Enhancing and extending the effectiveness of diabetes research by encouraging collaboration among investigators from relevant disciplines.
NIDDK Program Staff
- James F. Hyde, Ph.D. Neurobiology of energy balance and body composition in obesity; Diabetes Research Centers
- Pamela L. Thornton, Ph.D. Health Equity Research in Type 2 Diabetes; Implementation and Dissemination Science; Natural Experiments; Centers for Diabetes Translation Research
Funding for Diabetes Centers
NIDDK’s Diabetes Centers program supports extramural research institutions that have established an existing base of high-quality, diabetes-related research. The program supports and enhances interdisciplinary research in diabetes but does not directly fund major research projects; rather, it provides core resources to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and interdisciplinary cooperation of Center investigators conducting research in diabetes and related areas of endocrinology and metabolism.
NIDDK funds Diabetes Centers via P30. Please see the Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (CDTR) application resources, or the Diabetes Research Centers (DRC) application resources for tables and addition documentation required in all Diabetes Centers applications.
Centers are funded on the following review schedule:
- CDTR: announcements are published once every 5 years
- DRC: announcements are published three times every 5 years
Resources and Services Available from Diabetes Centers
NIDDK Diabetes Centers generate investigative resources that are available to the broader research community. Centers also provide short-term enrichment activities, as well as pilot and feasibility programs that fund small research grants designed to generate preliminary data for larger grant applications.
For more information about each Diabetes Center’s aims, shared resources, pilot and feasibility programs, enrichment programs, and activities, please visit their websites:
Diabetes Research Centers (DRCs)
The DRCs promote new discoveries and enhance scientific progress through support of cutting-edge basic and clinical research related to the etiology and complications of diabetes, with the goal of rapidly translating research findings into novel strategies for the prevention, treatment and cure of diabetes and related conditions. DRCs are intended to improve the quality and multidisciplinary nature of research on diabetes and related endocrinology and metabolism research by providing shared access to specialized technical resources and expertise and by creating an environment that supports important and innovative research. DRCs are expected to raise awareness and interest in fundamental and clinical diabetes research at their institutions, as well as locally, regionally, and nationally.Albert Einstein-Mount Sinai Diabetes Center
- Research Aims: Investigations primarily target the minority and other served under populations prevalent among the residents of the Bronx and Manhattan, adjacent Westchester county, and other boroughs comprising New York City. The primary research efforts encompass both type 1 (T1DM) and type 2 (T2DM) diabetes and related metabolic defects.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Animal Physiology Core
- Biomarker and Analytical Research Core
- The Human Islet & Adenovirus Core
- Stable Isotope & Metabolomics Core
- Translational Research Core
- Pilot &Feasibility Program
- Supports
- New investigators with interests in diabetes or related metabolic and endocrine disorders, including junior investigators shifting from mentor-based research to an independent career. Meritorious applications from new investigators receive priority for funding.
- Established faculty in other areas who wish to apply their expertise to diabetes research.
- Diabetes Center members who wish to explore a new area of research that constitutes a substantive departure from their on-going work.
- Supports
- Cores
- Research Aims: A consortium of laboratory-based and clinical investigators whose efforts are directed toward addressing many of the major research questions bearing on the etiology, pathogenesis, treatment and cure of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and their associated microvascular and atherosclerotic complications.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Cell Biology and Morphology Core
- Metabolic Physiology Core
- Pancreatic Islet Core
- Transgenic Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Cores
- Research Aims: The DRC provides a central support structure to foster collaboration among investigators working in the areas of diabetes, immunology, transplantation, obesity and arteriosclerosis/lipid research and supports their activities by providing shared core resources, funding for pilot/feasibility studies and a common intellectual environment.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Translational Biomarker Analytical Core
- Cytometry and Cell Sorting Core
- Advanced Tissue Pathology and Imaging Core
- Mouse Metabolic Function and Phenotyping Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Cores
- Research Aims: The mission of the new, integrated Indiana Diabetes Research Center (IDRC) is to foster knowledge, support training, and promote basic and translational research in diabetes and related metabolic disorders, and their complications.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Islet and Physiology Core
- Microscopy Core
- Swine Core
- Translation Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Cores
Joslin Diabetes Center - Harvard Medical School
- Research Aims: The mission of the Joslin Diabetes Center has been to care for people with diabetes, and conduct research to provide new knowledge about diabetes and its complications that will lead to new treatments, prevention and/or cure of these disorders.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Animal Physiology Core
- Flow Cytometry Core
- Molecular Phenotyping and Genotyping Core
- Clinical Translational Core
- Genome Editing Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Enhance research into the pathogenesis, treatments and potential cures for all types of diabetes and their complications more generally.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The mission of the Stanford Diabetes Research Center is to support basic and clinical research to discover, apply and translate science about diabetes and it complications, to improve health and wellness.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Diabetes Immune Monitoring Core
- Clinical and Translational Core
- Islet Research Core
- Diabetes Genomics and Analysis Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Cores
- Research Aims: The center focuses on developing new methods to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure diabetes and its complications. The DRC supports the areas of animal physiology, human biology and intervention and translational research.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Animal Physiology Core (APC)
- Human Physiology Core (HPC)
- Interventions and Translation Core (ITC)
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- The P&F program will foster new research programs in diabetes and support a broad base of basic, clinical, translational, and prevention and control projects.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The center fosters research in the prevention and treatment of diabetes and endocrine diseases and their complications and ultimately to improves the lives of endocrine patients.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Transgenic and Knockout Mouse
- Metabolic and Molecular Physiology
- Transcriptional Genomics
- Human Genetics
- Novel Target Identification and Assay Development Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- The DRC P&F mechanism will fund innovative new projects that will explore the feasibility of novel testable concepts and enhance the endocrine/diabetes research scope within the institutions.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The research components of the UCSF DRC include the following four areas:
- Islet Biology Program
- Obesity & Metabolism Program
- Autoimmunity & Inflammation Program
- Translation Program
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Islet Production Core
- Flow Cytometry & Cell Sorting Core
- Microscopy Core
- Mouse Genetics Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Cores
- Research Aims: The University of Chicago Diabetes Research and Training Center promotes multidisciplinary research in diabetes.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Cell Biology Core
- Genetics and Genomics Core
- Physiology Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Supports new investigators in diabetes research as well as established investigators in other fields to conduct novel research related to diabetes.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The goal of the MDRC is to establish, promote, and enhance multidisciplinary and collaborative basic biomedical and clinical research among member investigators studying diabetes, its complications, and related endocrine and metabolic disorders.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Animal Studies Core
- Clinical Core
- Molecular Genetics Core
- Microscopy, Imaging, and Cellular Physiology Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Proposals must focus on type 2 translational research in diabetes: the translation of research advances into widespread clinical or community practice. The research may focus on the identification of barriers to widespread adoption of new science and the testing of interventions to overcome those barriers.
- Cores
- Research Aims: Supports research in diabetes and endocrinology via Scientific Cores, a Pilot and Feasibility Grant Program, and a series of seminars, retreats and other activities that facilitate communication and collaboration of DRC investigators while keeping them abreast of the latest discoveries in diabetes and endocrinology.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Functional Genomics Core
- Metabolomics Core
- Islet Cell Biology Core
- Mouse Phenotyping, Physiology and Metabolism Core
- Radioimmunoassy/Biomarker Core
- Transgenic and Chimeric Mouse Core
- Viral Vector Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- The P&F program is particularly directed at new investigators and established investigators new to diabetes research. Established diabetes investigators pursuing high impact/high risk projects or projects that are a significant departure from their usual work are also eligible for support under the DRC P&F program. Applications are welcome from basic, clinical and translational investigators.
- Cores
- Research Aims: Facilitating and enhancing diabetes research to find a cure to diabetes.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Cell Function Analysis Core
- Cellular and Molecular Imaging Core
- Quantitative and Functional Proteomics Core
- Vector and Transgenic Mouse Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Intended to develop new research in the area of diabetes and its complications at the University of Washington.
- Cores
- Research Aims: Facilitating the discovery, application, and translation of scientific knowledge to improve the lives of people with diabetes.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Cell Imaging Shared Resource Core
- Hormone Assay & Analytical Services Core
- Islet Procurement & Analysis Core
- Metabolic Physiology Shared Resource Core
- Transgenic / ES Cell Shared Resource Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Cores
- Research Aims: Our long-term goal is the development of new preventive strategies and therapies aimed at improving the lives of Americans with diabetes and those at risk for diabetes and related metabolic disorders.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Diabetes Models Phenotyping Core
- Transgenic & ES Cell Core
- Translational Diagnostics Core
- Cell and Tissue Imaging Core
- Metabolic Tissue Function Core
- Metabolomics Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Cores
- Research Aims: The scope of the research activities of the membership is very broad, ranging from basic molecular biology to whole body clinical physiology in patients with diabetes.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Cell Biology Core
- Clinical Metabolism Core
- Diabetes Translational Core
- Physiology Core
- Molecular Genetics Core
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Priority will be given to new collaborative investigations.
- Cores
Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (CDTRs)
The CDTRs support and enhance type II translation research (e.g., moving from efficacy to testing effectiveness in real world practice and communities and dissemination and implementation science) related to diabetes prevention and treatment. CDTRs are intended to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and multidisciplinary nature of diabetes translation research through shared access to specialized technical expertise and resources. CDTRs expertise includes intervention adaptation and refinement, development of measures, techniques, processes, methods, and practices related to diabetes translation research. CDTRs provide core services and consultation at their local institution but also serve as resources regionally and nationally.Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Research Aims: The aim of the Albert Einstein CDTR (New York Regional Center for Diabetes Translation Research) is to increase collaboration and enhance communication among investigators from multiple institutions and diverse disciplines. There is a focus on the following unifying themes – health equity and addressing differences in population health status that can be traced to unequal economic and social conditions; and using a biopsychosocial approach to integrate diabetes and obesity translational research through consideration of biological, psychological, and social determinants of health and disease.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Translational Intervention Methodology Core (TIMC)
- Life Course Methodology Core (LCMC)
- Population Health and Health Systems Core (PHHS)
- Latino Network for Diabetes Translational Research (National Resource Core)
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research focuses on initiatives to generate preliminary data for an extramural funding application that addresses a diabetes-related translational research question. Applications involving life course methodology, population health and health systems or natural experiments area strongly encouraged to apply.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The aim of the Emory CDTR (Georgia Center for Diabetes Translation Research) is to facilitate and grow Type 2 translation research in diabetes within the state of Georgia. Type 2 translation is defined as research focused on translating approaches that have clearly demonstrated efficacy into real world health care settings, and communities, at risk with an emphasis on reach, sustainability, and widespread implementation.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Design and Evaluation
- Engagement and Behavior Change
- Disparities
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research may address the priority focus areas of the Center’s cores: Design and Evaluation, Engagement and Behavior Change, and Disparities.
- Cores
Kaiser Foundation Research Institute
- Research Aims: The aim of the Kaiser CDTR (Health Delivery Systems Center for Diabetes Translational Research) is to actively foster and support translational research in diabetes within health care delivery systems affiliated with the Health Care System Research Network (HCSRN; formerly known as the HMO Research Network) and the University of California San Francisco.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Diabetes and Obesity Prevention
- Health Care Disparities
- Health Information Technology (HIT)
- Safety Net National Resource
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research focuses on topics that have relevance to the Center’s Translational Research Cores, and that supports the healthcare delivery system in which they are initiated.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The aim of the Chicago CDTR is to improve the lives of people with diabetes and people at risk for diabetes through innovative, high-impact research. We seek to prevent diabetes, improve the quality and value of diabetes care, and empower patients and communities.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Health Disparities and Community Based Participatory Research Core
- Outcomes Improvement
- Quantitative Analysis
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research topics focus on Type 2 translational research defined as research focused on translating interventions/approaches into real-world health care settings, communities, and populations at risk, which might include effectiveness, dissemination, implementation, and cost effectiveness research; and target individuals, families, healthcare practitioners or systems, communities and/or policy makers.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The aim of the University of Colorado CDTR (Centers for American Indian and Alaska Native Health (CAIANH)) is to promote the health and well-being of American Indians and Alaska Natives, of all ages, by pursuing research, training, continuing education, technical assistance, and information dissemination within a biopsychosocial framework that recognizes the unique cultural contexts of this special population.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- National Resource Core
- Translational Research
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research focuses on small scale research projects that explore the extension of diabetes prevention and treatment research – with special emphasis on reducing risk as well as enhancing clinical outcomes – to American Indians and Alaska Natives. There is particular interest in stimulating work that considers the relevance of recent discoveries for application within Native communities.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The aim of the Michigan CDTR (MCDTR) is to focus on research to better translate interventions that have clearly demonstrated efficacy into real-world populations, health care settings, and communities.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Methods and Measurement
- Intervention and Technology Research
- Peer Support - MCDTR and UNC-Chapel Hill collaboration
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research may be in areas of basic biomedical science, behavioral, clinical, epidemiologic or health services research, or in areas related to the development of methodologies for training patients and health care professionals.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The aim of the Vanderbilt CDTR is to improve prevention and treatment of diabetes and/or obesity by promoting research that supports implementation, dissemination, and sustained use of effective interventions or approaches that improve the health of individuals with diabetes of obesity.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Behavioral Intervention Technologies and Services
- Community Engagement
- Community Outreach and Health Disparities
- Translational Methods
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research funds are intended for new investigators with an interest in a career in diabetes or obesity research; investigators from other fields willing to bring their research expertise to diabetes- or obesity-relevant research; investigators currently in the diabetes area whose proposed research constitutes a new direction, or for clinical and translational researchers who propose a joint research project.
- Cores
- Research Aims: The aim of the Washington University CDTR is to focus on translating intervention that have demonstrated efficacy into real-world healthcare settings, communities, and populations at-risk, leveraging in this effort the immense scientific resources of multiple NIH and other funded centers relevant to the prevention Type 2 diabetes at Washington University.
- Activities & Services
- Cores
- Dissemination and Implementation in Diabetes Research
- Health Communication and Health Literacy
- Health Informatics in Diabetes Research
- Policy and Systems Science Analysis in Diabetes Research
- Research Partnerships with American Indian/Alaska Native Communities
- Solutions to Diabetes in Black Americans
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research may focus on Type 2 translational research in diabetes defined as translating interventions with demonstrated efficacy into real-world healthcare settings, communities, and populations at-risk for health disparities.
- Cores
Related Links
-
-
-
-
-
-
View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
-
Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist
Stay informed about the latest events, or connect through social media.
-
NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
-
Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.