Enhancing and extending the effectiveness of diabetes research by encouraging collaboration among investigators from relevant disciplines.

Funding for Diabetes Centers

NIDDK’s Diabetes Centers program supports extramural research institutions that have established an existing base of high-quality, diabetes-related research. The program supports and enhances interdisciplinary research in diabetes but does not directly fund major research projects; rather, it provides core resources to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and interdisciplinary cooperation of Center investigators conducting research in diabetes and related areas of endocrinology and metabolism.

NIDDK funds Diabetes Centers via P30. Please see the Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (CDTR) application resources, or the Diabetes Research Centers (DRC) application resources for tables and addition documentation required in all Diabetes Centers applications.

Centers are funded on the following review schedule:

CDTR: announcements are published once every 5 years

DRC: announcements are published three times every 5 years

Resources and Services Available from Diabetes Centers

NIDDK Diabetes Centers generate investigative resources that are available to the broader research community. Centers also provide short-term enrichment activities, as well as pilot and feasibility programs that fund small research grants designed to generate preliminary data for larger grant applications.



For more information about each Diabetes Center’s aims, shared resources, pilot and feasibility programs, enrichment programs, and activities, please visit their websites:

Diabetes Research Centers (DRCs)

The DRCs promote new discoveries and enhance scientific progress through support of cutting-edge basic and clinical research related to the etiology and complications of diabetes, with the goal of rapidly translating research findings into novel strategies for the prevention, treatment and cure of diabetes and related conditions. DRCs are intended to improve the quality and multidisciplinary nature of research on diabetes and related endocrinology and metabolism research by providing shared access to specialized technical resources and expertise and by creating an environment that supports important and innovative research. DRCs are expected to raise awareness and interest in fundamental and clinical diabetes research at their institutions, as well as locally, regionally, and nationally.

Investigations primarily target the minority and other served under populations prevalent among the residents of the Bronx and Manhattan, adjacent Westchester county, and other boroughs comprising New York City. The primary research efforts encompass both type 1 (T1DM) and type 2 (T2DM) diabetes and related metabolic defects. Activities & Services Cores Animal Physiology Core Biomarker and Analytical Research Core The Human Islet & Adenovirus Core Stable Isotope & Metabolomics Core Translational Research Core Pilot &Feasibility Program Supports New investigators with interests in diabetes or related metabolic and endocrine disorders, including junior investigators shifting from mentor-based research to an independent career. Meritorious applications from new investigators receive priority for funding. Established faculty in other areas who wish to apply their expertise to diabetes research. Diabetes Center members who wish to explore a new area of research that constitutes a substantive departure from their on-going work.



A consortium of laboratory-based and clinical investigators whose efforts are directed toward addressing many of the major research questions bearing on the etiology, pathogenesis, treatment and cure of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and their associated microvascular and atherosclerotic complications. Activities & Services

Cores Cell Biology and Morphology Core Metabolic Physiology Core Pancreatic Islet Core Transgenic Core Pilot & Feasibility Program



The DRC provides a central support structure to foster collaboration among investigators working in the areas of diabetes, immunology, transplantation, obesity and arteriosclerosis/lipid research and supports their activities by providing shared core resources, funding for pilot/feasibility studies and a common intellectual environment. Activities & Services Cores Translational Biomarker Analytical Core Cytometry and Cell Sorting Core Advanced Tissue Pathology and Imaging Core Mouse Metabolic Function and Phenotyping Core Pilot & Feasibility Program



The mission of the new, integrated Indiana Diabetes Research Center (IDRC) is to foster knowledge, support training, and promote basic and translational research in diabetes and related metabolic disorders, and their complications. Activities & Services Cores Islet and Physiology Core Microscopy Core Swine Core Translation Core Pilot & Feasibility Program



Joslin Diabetes Center - Harvard Medical School



The mission of the Joslin Diabetes Center has been to care for people with diabetes, and conduct research to provide new knowledge about diabetes and its complications that will lead to new treatments, prevention and/or cure of these disorders. Activities & Services

Cores Animal Physiology Core Flow Cytometry Core Molecular Phenotyping and Genotyping Core Clinical Translational Core Genome Editing Core Pilot & Feasibility Program Enhance research into the pathogenesis, treatments and potential cures for all types of diabetes and their complications more generally.



The mission of the Stanford Diabetes Research Center is to support basic and clinical research to discover, apply and translate science about diabetes and it complications, to improve health and wellness. Activities & Services Cores Diabetes Immune Monitoring Core Clinical and Translational Core Islet Research Core Diabetes Genomics and Analysis Core Pilot & Feasibility Program



The center focuses on developing new methods to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure diabetes and its complications. The DRC supports the areas of animal physiology, human biology and intervention and translational research. Activities & Services

Cores Animal Physiology Core (APC) Human Physiology Core (HPC) Interventions and Translation Core (ITC) Pilot & Feasibility Program The P&F program will foster new research programs in diabetes and support a broad base of basic, clinical, translational, and prevention and control projects.



The center fosters research in the prevention and treatment of diabetes and endocrine diseases and their complications and ultimately to improves the lives of endocrine patients. Activities & Services

Cores Transgenic and Knockout Mouse Metabolic and Molecular Physiology Transcriptional Genomics Human Genetics Novel Target Identification and Assay Development Core Pilot & Feasibility Program The DRC P&F mechanism will fund innovative new projects that will explore the feasibility of novel testable concepts and enhance the endocrine/diabetes research scope within the institutions.



The research components of the UCSF DRC include the following four areas: Activities & Services Cores Islet Production Core Flow Cytometry & Cell Sorting Core Microscopy Core Mouse Genetics Core Pilot & Feasibility Program



The University of Chicago Diabetes Research and Training Center promotes multidisciplinary research in diabetes. Activities & Services Cores Cell Biology Core Genetics and Genomics Core Physiology Core Pilot & Feasibility Program Supports new investigators in diabetes research as well as established investigators in other fields to conduct novel research related to diabetes.



The goal of the MDRC is to establish, promote, and enhance multidisciplinary and collaborative basic biomedical and clinical research among member investigators studying diabetes, its complications, and related endocrine and metabolic disorders. Activities & Services Cores Animal Studies Core Clinical Core Molecular Genetics Core Microscopy, Imaging, and Cellular Physiology Core Pilot & Feasibility Program Proposals must focus on type 2 translational research in diabetes: the translation of research advances into widespread clinical or community practice. The research may focus on the identification of barriers to widespread adoption of new science and the testing of interventions to overcome those barriers.



Supports research in diabetes and endocrinology via Scientific Cores, a Pilot and Feasibility Grant Program, and a series of seminars, retreats and other activities that facilitate communication and collaboration of DRC investigators while keeping them abreast of the latest discoveries in diabetes and endocrinology. Activities & Services Cores Functional Genomics Core Metabolomics Core Islet Cell Biology Core Mouse Phenotyping, Physiology and Metabolism Core Radioimmunoassy/Biomarker Core Transgenic and Chimeric Mouse Core Viral Vector Core Pilot & Feasibility Program The P&F program is particularly directed at new investigators and established investigators new to diabetes research. Established diabetes investigators pursuing high impact/high risk projects or projects that are a significant departure from their usual work are also eligible for support under the DRC P&F program. Applications are welcome from basic, clinical and translational investigators.



Facilitating and enhancing diabetes research to find a cure to diabetes. Activities & Services Cores Cell Function Analysis Core Cellular and Molecular Imaging Core Quantitative and Functional Proteomics Core Vector and Transgenic Mouse Core Pilot & Feasibility Program Intended to develop new research in the area of diabetes and its complications at the University of Washington.



Facilitating the discovery, application, and translation of scientific knowledge to improve the lives of people with diabetes. Activities & Services Cores Cell Imaging Shared Resource Core Hormone Assay & Analytical Services Core Islet Procurement & Analysis Core Metabolic Physiology Shared Resource Core Transgenic / ES Cell Shared Resource Core Pilot & Feasibility Program



Our long-term goal is the development of new preventive strategies and therapies aimed at improving the lives of Americans with diabetes and those at risk for diabetes and related metabolic disorders. Activities & Services Cores Diabetes Models Phenotyping Core Transgenic & ES Cell Core Translational Diagnostics Core Cell and Tissue Imaging Core Metabolic Tissue Function Core Metabolomics Core Pilot & Feasibility Program



The scope of the research activities of the membership is very broad, ranging from basic molecular biology to whole body clinical physiology in patients with diabetes. Activities & Services Cores Cell Biology Core Clinical Metabolism Core Diabetes Translational Core Physiology Core Molecular Genetics Core Pilot & Feasibility Program Priority will be given to new collaborative investigations.



Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (CDTRs)

The CDTRs support and enhance type II translation research (e.g., moving from efficacy to testing effectiveness in real world practice and communities and dissemination and implementation science) related to diabetes prevention and treatment. CDTRs are intended to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and multidisciplinary nature of diabetes translation research through shared access to specialized technical expertise and resources. CDTRs expertise includes intervention adaptation and refinement, development of measures, techniques, processes, methods, and practices related to diabetes translation research. CDTRs provide core services and consultation at their local institution but also serve as resources regionally and nationally.

The aim of the Albert Einstein CDTR (New York Regional Center for Diabetes Translation Research) is to increase collaboration and enhance communication among investigators from multiple institutions and diverse disciplines. There is a focus on the following unifying themes – health equity and addressing differences in population health status that can be traced to unequal economic and social conditions; and using a biopsychosocial approach to integrate diabetes and obesity translational research through consideration of biological, psychological, and social determinants of health and disease. Activities & Services Cores Translational Intervention Methodology Core (TIMC) Life Course Methodology Core (LCMC) Population Health and Health Systems Core (PHHS) Latino Network for Diabetes Translational Research (National Resource Core) Pilot & Feasibility Program Research focuses on initiatives to generate preliminary data for an extramural funding application that addresses a diabetes-related translational research question. Applications involving life course methodology, population health and health systems or natural experiments area strongly encouraged to apply.



Emory University

The aim of the Emory CDTR (Georgia Center for Diabetes Translation Research) is to facilitate and grow Type 2 translation research in diabetes within the state of Georgia. Type 2 translation is defined as research focused on translating approaches that have clearly demonstrated efficacy into real world health care settings, and communities, at risk with an emphasis on reach, sustainability, and widespread implementation. Activities & Services Cores Design and Evaluation Engagement and Behavior Change Disparities Pilot & Feasibility Program Research may address the priority focus areas of the Center’s cores: Design and Evaluation, Engagement and Behavior Change, and Disparities.



Kaiser Foundation Research Institute

The aim of the Kaiser CDTR (Health Delivery Systems Center for Diabetes Translational Research) is to actively foster and support translational research in diabetes within health care delivery systems affiliated with the Health Care System Research Network (HCSRN; formerly known as the HMO Research Network) and the University of California San Francisco. Activities & Services Cores Diabetes and Obesity Prevention Health Care Disparities Health Information Technology (HIT) Safety Net National Resource Pilot & Feasibility Program Research focuses on topics that have relevance to the Center’s Translational Research Cores, and that supports the healthcare delivery system in which they are initiated.



The aim of the Chicago CDTR is to improve the lives of people with diabetes and people at risk for diabetes through innovative, high-impact research. We seek to prevent diabetes, improve the quality and value of diabetes care, and empower patients and communities. Activities & Services Cores Health Disparities and Community Based Participatory Research Core Outcomes Improvement Quantitative Analysis Pilot & Feasibility Program Research topics focus on Type 2 translational research defined as research focused on translating interventions/approaches into real-world health care settings, communities, and populations at risk, which might include effectiveness, dissemination, implementation, and cost effectiveness research; and target individuals, families, healthcare practitioners or systems, communities and/or policy makers.



The aim of the University of Colorado CDTR (Centers for American Indian and Alaska Native Health (CAIANH)) is to promote the health and well-being of American Indians and Alaska Natives, of all ages, by pursuing research, training, continuing education, technical assistance, and information dissemination within a biopsychosocial framework that recognizes the unique cultural contexts of this special population. Activities & Services Cores National Resource Core Translational Research Pilot & Feasibility Program Research focuses on small scale research projects that explore the extension of diabetes prevention and treatment research – with special emphasis on reducing risk as well as enhancing clinical outcomes – to American Indians and Alaska Natives. There is particular interest in stimulating work that considers the relevance of recent discoveries for application within Native communities.



The aim of the Michigan CDTR (MCDTR) is to focus on research to better translate interventions that have clearly demonstrated efficacy into real-world populations, health care settings, and communities. Activities & Services Cores Methods and Measurement Intervention and Technology Research Peer Support - MCDTR and UNC-Chapel Hill collaboration Pilot & Feasibility Program Research may be in areas of basic biomedical science, behavioral, clinical, epidemiologic or health services research, or in areas related to the development of methodologies for training patients and health care professionals.



The aim of the Vanderbilt CDTR is to improve prevention and treatment of diabetes and/or obesity by promoting research that supports implementation, dissemination, and sustained use of effective interventions or approaches that improve the health of individuals with diabetes of obesity. Activities & Services Cores Behavioral Intervention Technologies and Services Community Engagement Community Outreach and Health Disparities Translational Methods Pilot & Feasibility Program Research funds are intended for new investigators with an interest in a career in diabetes or obesity research; investigators from other fields willing to bring their research expertise to diabetes- or obesity-relevant research; investigators currently in the diabetes area whose proposed research constitutes a new direction, or for clinical and translational researchers who propose a joint research project.

