Henry B. Burch, M.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As director of healthy behaviors effects on type 2 diabetes, my portfolio includes research involving behavioral strategies to prevent or treat type 2 diabetes in adults. Diabetes research in this program may include observational studies, efficacy and effectiveness trials, natural experiment evaluation, pragmatic trials, and implementation science at the patient, family, healthcare provider, or community level. In addition, I serve as director of thyroid research at the NIDDK. Thyroid research in this program may include non-neoplastic clinical, genetic, and mechanistic studies dealing with disorders of the thyroid.
Research Programs
Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes
Progression and treatment of type 2 diabetes in children and adults.
Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, & Complications
Basic and clinical studies aimed at addressing the prevention, treatment, and pathophysiology of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Select Experience
Endocrinology Consultant to the US Army Surgeon General, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Washington, D.C., 2011-2016
Chief, Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, 2000-2011