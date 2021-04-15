Henry B. Burch, M.D.

As director of healthy behaviors effects on type 2 diabetes, my portfolio includes research involving behavioral strategies to prevent or treat type 2 diabetes in adults. Diabetes research in this program may include observational studies, efficacy and effectiveness trials, natural experiment evaluation, pragmatic trials, and implementation science at the patient, family, healthcare provider, or community level. In addition, I serve as director of thyroid research at the NIDDK. Thyroid research in this program may include non-neoplastic clinical, genetic, and mechanistic studies dealing with disorders of the thyroid.