Endocrinology & Hormone Signaling

Endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, hormone signaling, nutrient sensing, the Hypothalamic-Pituitary- Axis, and bone metabolism.

The Endocrinology and Hormone Signaling program supports basic and clinical research on endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, hormone signaling, and nutrient sensing—with an emphasis on developing mechanistic insights into diabetes, obesity, and other endocrine-related health problems. Studies include those that address the regulation of body composition; interactions between nutrition, exercise, and anabolic hormones; neural pathways and neuropeptides that regulate feeding behavior, satiety, and energy expenditure; the function and interaction of the hypothalamic-pituitary axes with peripheral metabolic signals; and the hormonal regulation of bone and mineral metabolism in health and disease. Other studies address the cellular mechanisms of glucose regulation; the intracellular signals that regulate cellular responses to insulin and other hormones; and the mechanisms and signaling pathways involved in nutrient sensing as well as the integration of circadian rhythms and metabolic pathways.

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.