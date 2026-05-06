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NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
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  4. Endocrinology & Hormone Signaling

Endocrinology & Hormone Signaling

Endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, hormone signaling, nutrient sensing, the Hypothalamic-Pituitary- Axis, and bone metabolism.

NIDDK Program Staff

  • Henry B. Burch, M.D. Clinical studies utilizing existing digital health technology for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes, clinical and basic science studies involving non-neoplastic disorders of the thyroid
  • Brad Cooke, Ph.D. Developmental Neuroendocrinology, Electrophysiology, and Cognitive Neuroscience
  • J. Rafael Gorospe, M.D., Ph.D. Clinical Studies and Interventions for T2D in Adults; Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy; R25 Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program
  • Saul Malozowski, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A. Neuroendocrinology of hypothalamic-pituitary axis, neuropeptide signaling and receptors; hormonal regulation of bone and mineral metabolism; HIV/AIDS-associated metabolic and endocrine dysfunction
  • Corinne M. Silva, Ph.D. Circadian rhythms, Metabolic Signaling Pathways, Clock Protein Role in Gene Expression, Diabetes, Obesity

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website.

NIDDK Grant Opportunities Highlighted Topics of Interest to NIDDK

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

  • Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
  • NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
  • NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs

Research Training

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NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs

Small Business

Small Business Programs

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs

Human Subjects Research

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Learn about Human Subjects Research

Translational Research

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NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.

Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities

Meetings & Workshops

Accelerating the Translation of Cell Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes card
Accelerating the Translation of Cell Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes

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Bethesda, MD

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dkNET

Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.

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NIH Regional Seminars on Program Funding and Grants Administration

Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist

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View all Meetings & Workshops

View all Meetings & Workshops
  • NIH Common Fund

    Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.

  • Planning to Apply? Register Early

    Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.

Last Reviewed May 2026