Endocrinology & Hormone Signaling
Endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, hormone signaling, nutrient sensing, the Hypothalamic-Pituitary- Axis, and bone metabolism.
The Endocrinology and Hormone Signaling program supports basic and clinical research on endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, hormone signaling, and nutrient sensing—with an emphasis on developing mechanistic insights into diabetes, obesity, and other endocrine-related health problems. Studies include those that address the regulation of body composition; interactions between nutrition, exercise, and anabolic hormones; neural pathways and neuropeptides that regulate feeding behavior, satiety, and energy expenditure; the function and interaction of the hypothalamic-pituitary axes with peripheral metabolic signals; and the hormonal regulation of bone and mineral metabolism in health and disease. Other studies address the cellular mechanisms of glucose regulation; the intracellular signals that regulate cellular responses to insulin and other hormones; and the mechanisms and signaling pathways involved in nutrient sensing as well as the integration of circadian rhythms and metabolic pathways.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Henry B. Burch, M.D. Clinical studies utilizing existing digital health technology for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes, clinical and basic science studies involving non-neoplastic disorders of the thyroid
- Brad Cooke, Ph.D. Developmental Neuroendocrinology, Electrophysiology, and Cognitive Neuroscience
- J. Rafael Gorospe, M.D., Ph.D. Clinical Studies and Interventions for T2D in Adults; Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy; R25 Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program
- Saul Malozowski, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A. Neuroendocrinology of hypothalamic-pituitary axis, neuropeptide signaling and receptors; hormonal regulation of bone and mineral metabolism; HIV/AIDS-associated metabolic and endocrine dysfunction
- Corinne M. Silva, Ph.D. Circadian rhythms, Metabolic Signaling Pathways, Clock Protein Role in Gene Expression, Diabetes, Obesity
Related Links
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View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
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Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.
Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist
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NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
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Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.