My research goal is to use cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to determine the molecular structure of proteins and multi-protein complexes to understand their function.

Research in Plain Language

Proteins are complex molecules that play important functions in living organisms. We use cryo-electron microscope to study protein molecules in detail. Knowing the three-dimensional structure of proteins help us to understand their function, and to design drugs to treat diseases that they may be involved in.