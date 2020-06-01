Bertram J. Canagarajah, Ph.D.
- Computational Director: Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core NIDDK, Cores and Support Services
- Computational Director: Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core Multi-Institute, Cores and Support Services
Scientific Focus Areas: Structural Biology
Professional Experience
- Ph.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, 1999
- B.S., University of Texas at Austin, 1994
Research Goal
My research goal is to use cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to determine the molecular structure of proteins and multi-protein complexes to understand their function.
Select Publications
- Cryo-EM of the dynamin polymer assembled on lipid membrane.
- Kong L, Sochacki KA, Wang H, Fang S, Canagarajah B, Kehr AD, Rice WJ, Strub MP, Taraska JW, Hinshaw JE.
- Nature (2018 Aug) 560:258-262. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for recruitment and activation of the AP-1 clathrin adaptor complex by Arf1.
- Ren X, Farías GG, Canagarajah BJ, Bonifacino JS, Hurley JH.
- Cell (2013 Feb 14) 152:755-67. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
Proteins are complex molecules that play important functions in living organisms. We use cryo-electron microscope to study protein molecules in detail. Knowing the three-dimensional structure of proteins help us to understand their function, and to design drugs to treat diseases that they may be involved in.