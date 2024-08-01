U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Bertram J. Canagarajah, Ph.D.
  5. Publications
Go to Staff Directory home
Bertram J. Canagarajah, Ph.D.

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

OPA1 helical structures give perspective to mitochondrial dysfunction.
Nyenhuis SB, Wu X, Strub MP, Yim YI, Stanton AE, Baena V, Syed ZA, Canagarajah B, Hammer JA, Hinshaw JE.
Nature (2023 Aug) 620:1109-1116. Abstract/Full Text
Visualization of Sparsely-populated Lower-order Oligomeric States of Human Mitochondrial Hsp60 by Cryo-electron Microscopy.
Wälti MA, Canagarajah B, Schwieters CD, Clore GM.
J Mol Biol (2021 Dec 3) 433:167322. Abstract/Full Text
Cryo-EM of the dynamin polymer assembled on lipid membrane.
Kong L, Sochacki KA, Wang H, Fang S, Canagarajah B, Kehr AD, Rice WJ, Strub MP, Taraska JW, Hinshaw JE.
Nature (2018 Aug) 560:258-262. Abstract/Full Text
BTBD18 Regulates a Subset of piRNA-Generating Loci through Transcription Elongation in Mice.
Zhou L, Canagarajah B, Zhao Y, Baibakov B, Tokuhiro K, Maric D, Dean J.
Dev Cell (2017 Mar 13) 40:453-466.e5. Abstract/Full Text
Genetic mosaics and time-lapse imaging identify functions of histone H3.3 residues in mouse oocytes and embryos.
Zhou L, Baibakov B, Canagarajah B, Xiong B, Dean J.
Development (2017 Feb 1) 144:519-528. Abstract/Full Text
The clathrin adaptor complexes as a paradigm for membrane-associated allostery.
Canagarajah BJ, Ren X, Bonifacino JS, Hurley JH.
Protein Sci (2013 May) 22:517-29. Abstract/Full Text
Structural basis for recruitment and activation of the AP-1 clathrin adaptor complex by Arf1.
Ren X, Farías GG, Canagarajah BJ, Bonifacino JS, Hurley JH.
Cell (2013 Feb 14) 152:755-67. Abstract/Full Text
Coordinated activation of the Rac-GAP β2-chimaerin by an atypical proline-rich domain and diacylglycerol.
Gutierrez-Uzquiza A, Colon-Gonzalez F, Leonard TA, Canagarajah BJ, Wang H, Mayer BJ, Hurley JH, Kazanietz MG.
Nat Commun (2013) 4:1849. Abstract/Full Text
Solution structure of the ESCRT-I and -II supercomplex: implications for membrane budding and scission.
Boura E, Różycki B, Chung HS, Herrick DZ, Canagarajah B, Cafiso DS, Eaton WA, Hummer G, Hurley JH.
Structure (2012 May 9) 20:874-86. Abstract/Full Text
Dynamics of cholesterol exchange in the oxysterol binding protein family.
Canagarajah BJ, Hummer G, Prinz WA, Hurley JH.
J Mol Biol (2008 May 2) 378:737-48. Abstract/Full Text
Phospholipase Cgamma/diacylglycerol-dependent activation of beta2-chimaerin restricts EGF-induced Rac signaling.
Wang H, Yang C, Leskow FC, Sun J, Canagarajah B, Hurley JH, Kazanietz MG.
EMBO J (2006 May 17) 25:2062-74. Abstract/Full Text
Structural mechanism for lipid activation of the Rac-specific GAP, beta2-chimaerin.
Canagarajah B, Leskow FC, Ho JY, Mischak H, Saidi LF, Kazanietz MG, Hurley JH.
Cell (2004 Oct 29) 119:407-18. Abstract/Full Text
Structural genomics and signaling domains.
Hurley JH, Anderson DE, Beach B, Canagarajah B, Ho YS, Jones E, Miller G, Misra S, Pearson M, Saidi L, Suer S, Trievel R, Tsujishita Y.
Trends Biochem Sci (2002 Jan) 27:48-53. Abstract/Full Text
The structure of active serpin 1K from Manduca sexta.
Li J, Wang Z, Canagarajah B, Jiang H, Kanost M, Goldsmith EJ.
Structure (1999 Jan 15) 7:103-9. Abstract/Full Text
Structural basis of inhibitor selectivity in MAP kinases.
Wang Z, Canagarajah BJ, Boehm JC, Kassisà S, Cobb MH, Young PR, Abdel-Meguid S, Adams JL, Goldsmith EJ.
Structure (1998 Sep 15) 6:1117-28. Abstract/Full Text
Phosphorylation of the MAP kinase ERK2 promotes its homodimerization and nuclear translocation.
Khokhlatchev AV, Canagarajah B, Wilsbacher J, Robinson M, Atkinson M, Goldsmith E, Cobb MH.
Cell (1998 May 15) 93:605-15. Abstract/Full Text
Activation mechanism of the MAP kinase ERK2 by dual phosphorylation.
Canagarajah BJ, Khokhlatchev A, Cobb MH, Goldsmith EJ.
Cell (1997 Sep 5) 90:859-69. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024