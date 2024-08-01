Bertram J. Canagarajah, Ph.D.
- Computational Director: Cryo-Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM) Core, Multi-Institute (MICEF), Cores & Support Services
- Computational Director: Cryo-Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM) Core, NIDDK, Cores & Support Services
Scientific Focus Areas: Structural Biology, Cell Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- OPA1 helical structures give perspective to mitochondrial dysfunction.
- Nyenhuis SB, Wu X, Strub MP, Yim YI, Stanton AE, Baena V, Syed ZA, Canagarajah B, Hammer JA, Hinshaw JE.
- Nature (2023 Aug) 620:1109-1116. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualization of Sparsely-populated Lower-order Oligomeric States of Human Mitochondrial Hsp60 by Cryo-electron Microscopy.
- Wälti MA, Canagarajah B, Schwieters CD, Clore GM.
- J Mol Biol (2021 Dec 3) 433:167322. Abstract/Full Text
- Cryo-EM of the dynamin polymer assembled on lipid membrane.
- Kong L, Sochacki KA, Wang H, Fang S, Canagarajah B, Kehr AD, Rice WJ, Strub MP, Taraska JW, Hinshaw JE.
- Nature (2018 Aug) 560:258-262. Abstract/Full Text
- BTBD18 Regulates a Subset of piRNA-Generating Loci through Transcription Elongation in Mice.
- Zhou L, Canagarajah B, Zhao Y, Baibakov B, Tokuhiro K, Maric D, Dean J.
- Dev Cell (2017 Mar 13) 40:453-466.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Genetic mosaics and time-lapse imaging identify functions of histone H3.3 residues in mouse oocytes and embryos.
- Zhou L, Baibakov B, Canagarajah B, Xiong B, Dean J.
- Development (2017 Feb 1) 144:519-528. Abstract/Full Text
- The clathrin adaptor complexes as a paradigm for membrane-associated allostery.
- Canagarajah BJ, Ren X, Bonifacino JS, Hurley JH.
- Protein Sci (2013 May) 22:517-29. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for recruitment and activation of the AP-1 clathrin adaptor complex by Arf1.
- Ren X, Farías GG, Canagarajah BJ, Bonifacino JS, Hurley JH.
- Cell (2013 Feb 14) 152:755-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Coordinated activation of the Rac-GAP β2-chimaerin by an atypical proline-rich domain and diacylglycerol.
- Gutierrez-Uzquiza A, Colon-Gonzalez F, Leonard TA, Canagarajah BJ, Wang H, Mayer BJ, Hurley JH, Kazanietz MG.
- Nat Commun (2013) 4:1849. Abstract/Full Text
- Solution structure of the ESCRT-I and -II supercomplex: implications for membrane budding and scission.
- Boura E, Różycki B, Chung HS, Herrick DZ, Canagarajah B, Cafiso DS, Eaton WA, Hummer G, Hurley JH.
- Structure (2012 May 9) 20:874-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamics of cholesterol exchange in the oxysterol binding protein family.
- Canagarajah BJ, Hummer G, Prinz WA, Hurley JH.
- J Mol Biol (2008 May 2) 378:737-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Phospholipase Cgamma/diacylglycerol-dependent activation of beta2-chimaerin restricts EGF-induced Rac signaling.
- Wang H, Yang C, Leskow FC, Sun J, Canagarajah B, Hurley JH, Kazanietz MG.
- EMBO J (2006 May 17) 25:2062-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural mechanism for lipid activation of the Rac-specific GAP, beta2-chimaerin.
- Canagarajah B, Leskow FC, Ho JY, Mischak H, Saidi LF, Kazanietz MG, Hurley JH.
- Cell (2004 Oct 29) 119:407-18. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural genomics and signaling domains.
- Hurley JH, Anderson DE, Beach B, Canagarajah B, Ho YS, Jones E, Miller G, Misra S, Pearson M, Saidi L, Suer S, Trievel R, Tsujishita Y.
- Trends Biochem Sci (2002 Jan) 27:48-53. Abstract/Full Text
- The structure of active serpin 1K from Manduca sexta.
- Li J, Wang Z, Canagarajah B, Jiang H, Kanost M, Goldsmith EJ.
- Structure (1999 Jan 15) 7:103-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of inhibitor selectivity in MAP kinases.
- Wang Z, Canagarajah BJ, Boehm JC, Kassisà S, Cobb MH, Young PR, Abdel-Meguid S, Adams JL, Goldsmith EJ.
- Structure (1998 Sep 15) 6:1117-28. Abstract/Full Text
- Phosphorylation of the MAP kinase ERK2 promotes its homodimerization and nuclear translocation.
- Khokhlatchev AV, Canagarajah B, Wilsbacher J, Robinson M, Atkinson M, Goldsmith E, Cobb MH.
- Cell (1998 May 15) 93:605-15. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation mechanism of the MAP kinase ERK2 by dual phosphorylation.
- Canagarajah BJ, Khokhlatchev A, Cobb MH, Goldsmith EJ.
- Cell (1997 Sep 5) 90:859-69. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024