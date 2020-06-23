Brad Cooke, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
I oversee basic and translational studies on the development, structure, and function of the neural systems that control feeding, energy balance and metabolism. I also oversee the Loan Repayment Program for the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology & Metabolic Diseases.
Research Programs
Neurobiology of Obesity
Neurobiology of energy balance and clinical studies on non-homeostatic (extra-hypothalamic) contributions to obesity and diabetes.
Committees & Working Groups
- Obesity Working Group Member
Select Experience
Associate Professor, Neuroscience Institute Georgia State University 2015-2017
Assistant Professor, Neuroscience Institute Georgia State University, 2008-2015
Postdoctoral Fellowship, Department of Neurobiology Northwestern University, 2003-2008
Postdoctoral Fellowship, Division of Neuroscience Oregon National Primate Research Center, 2000-2003
Ph.D., Biological Psychology, University of California, Berkeley, 2000