Brad Cooke, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

I oversee basic and translational studies on the development, structure, and function of the neural systems that control feeding, energy balance and metabolism. I also oversee the Loan Repayment Program for the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology & Metabolic Diseases.

Research Programs Neurobiology of Obesity

Neurobiology of energy balance and clinical studies on non-homeostatic (extra-hypothalamic) contributions to obesity and diabetes.

Committees & Working Groups