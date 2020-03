Edward Doo, M.D.

I administer and oversee a basic, translational, and clinical research grant portfolio that encompasses clinical research and clinical trials in liver diseases; fatty liver disease; the genetics of liver diseases; viral hepatitis and infectious diseases; and pediatric liver diseases. I encourage research proposals that advance our knowledge of liver disease pathophysiology on a cellular and mechanistic level that can be translated to improve our understanding of liver disease pathogenesis and potentially lead to improved diagnosis and treatment of the underlying liver condition.

I am a project officer or scientist for clinical studies in pediatric liver diseases and transplantation; hepatitis B; fatty liver disease; and acute liver failure.