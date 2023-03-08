Thomas Eggerman, M.D., Ph.D.

I am a scientific officer for the Clinical Islet Transplantation Consortium (CIT), which is comprised of 13 clinical centers and a coordinating center. This consortium is interested in supporting multidisciplinary cellular therapy approaches for controlling blood glucose. Nine protocols have been developed including two pivotal (phase III) studies. Each study has mechanistic studies designed to help understand the responses seen with each intervention. Resources include a central web portal for accessing ongoing study information, patient recruitment facts, specimen availability, process details, and statistics.

I am also the program officer for Cystic Fibrosis grants and Centers programs. The focus is on the non-pulmonary aspects of Cystic Fibrosis.

I am the program director for the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) Coordinating Center and for the HIRN Bioinformatics Center.

I am the Scientific Officer for the Collaborative Islet Transplantation Registry.