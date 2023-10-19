Cystic Fibrosis
Etiology, molecular pathogenesis, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of cystic fibrosis and its complications.
The Cystic Fibrosis Research program supports both basic and clinical studies on the etiology, molecular pathogenesis, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of cystic fibrosis and its complications. These studies examine the characterization of the cystic fibrosis gene, its mutations, and the molecular mechanisms by which mutations cause dysfunction in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. Also included are studies aimed at the elucidation of electrolyte transport pathways in affected epithelia, their relationship to the CFTR, and research on the potential roles of CFTR in the transport of molecules in critical cellular processes. The ultimate goal of these mechanistic studies is to develop therapies that modulate the transport defect and improve the functioning of mutant CFTR. Other research is conducted to determine the relationship between genotype and phenotype (e.g., variable clinical presentations and severity of disease) and to delineate the mechanisms underlying the disease’s characteristic inflammation and infection, with the ultimate goal of developing safe and effective methods of therapy for individuals with cystic fibrosis.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Thomas Eggerman, M.D., Ph.D. Cystic fibrosis research and translation centers, Cystic Fibrosis basic research and clinical trials, rare metabolic diseases basic and clinical trials, clinical islet transplantation registry; advanced artificial pancreas clinical trials, post COVID-19 new onset diabetes
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
