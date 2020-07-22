Cystic Fibrosis Research & Translation Centers
CFRTCs provide support for basic, preclinical, and clinical research efforts to advance scientific knowledge and new therapies for CF.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Thomas Eggerman, M.D., Ph.D. Cystic fibrosis research and translation centers, inborn errors of metabolism, clinical trials, and islet transplantation
Funding for Cystic Fibrosis Research & Translation Centers
The goal of these CF Research and Translation Centers is to support research to develop and test therapies for CF. Centers provide increased, cost effective collaboration among multidisciplinary groups of investigators at institutions or a group of institutions with an established, comprehensive research base in cystic fibrosis.
NIDDK funds Cystic Fibrosis Centers through a P30 mechanism. Please see the CF Application Resources for required tables and addition documentation.
Centers are funded on the following review schedule:
- 3 Centers January Council 2018
- 4 Centers January Council 2020
Resources and Services Available from Cystic Fibrosis Research & Translation Centers
The Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Centers provide a variety of research resources to facilitate CF research from basic to the conduct of clinical trials. In addition, there are pilot and feasibility research programs that provide limited funds for early stage investigations.
Cystic Fibrosis Center Sites
The Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Centers provide research services for investigators at their sites as well as for other investigators at other regional, national and even international sites. These services are quite varied and include various CF related efforts involving biochemical, cell models, animal models small molecule therapeutic development, gene vectors and clinical applications.University of North Carolina
- Research Aims: The UNC focus includes ion transport physiology, mucin biology, microbiology and animal models.
- Activities & Services
- UNC has Cores including preclinical, cell models, mucous biochemistry and clinical translation.
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research Aims: The UAB Center aims are to provide a multi-disciplinary research support for CF basic research and therapy.
- Activities & Services
- The UAB Center maintains Core facilities available for studies of cell biology, ion transport, animal models and translational aspects of CF research.
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research Aims: The UCSF focus is to develop novel therapies for cystic fibrosis and to enhance many research projects examining the mechanisms of cystic fibrosis lung disease.
- Activities & Services
- UCSF has Cores including high throughput screening, synthesis, cells and tissues and bioassay.
- Research Aims: The U of P focus is to understand the basic mechanisms of CF disease and translate that understanding to provide improved CF treatments.
- Activities & Services
- The U of P has Cores including human airway cells and assays, imaging and translational studies.
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research Aims: The U of W focus is clinical-translational science in cystic fibrosis (CF), spanning from early drug development to dissemination into the CF community.
- Activities & Services
- The U of W has Cores including microbiology, genomics, host response and clinical care.
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research Aims: The Penn focus is providing a foundation for basic research necessary to assure the success of gene therapy.
- Activities & Services
- Penn has Cores including vector, immunology and animal models.
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
- Research Aims: The U of Iowa research aims include gene therapy, animal models and CF related diabetes.
- Activities & Services
- The U of Iowa has Cores including gene vector, animal models, clinical, comparative pathology, cells and tissue.
- Pilot & Feasibility Program
