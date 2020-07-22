CFRTCs provide support for basic, preclinical, and clinical research efforts to advance scientific knowledge and new therapies for CF.

Funding for Cystic Fibrosis Research & Translation Centers

The goal of these CF Research and Translation Centers is to support research to develop and test therapies for CF. Centers provide increased, cost effective collaboration among multidisciplinary groups of investigators at institutions or a group of institutions with an established, comprehensive research base in cystic fibrosis.

NIDDK funds Cystic Fibrosis Centers through a P30 mechanism. Please see the CF Application Resources for required tables and addition documentation.

Centers are funded on the following review schedule:

3 Centers January Council 2018

4 Centers January Council 2020

Resources and Services Available from Cystic Fibrosis Research & Translation Centers

The Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Centers provide a variety of research resources to facilitate CF research from basic to the conduct of clinical trials. In addition, there are pilot and feasibility research programs that provide limited funds for early stage investigations.

Cystic Fibrosis Center Sites

The Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Centers provide research services for investigators at their sites as well as for other investigators at other regional, national and even international sites. These services are quite varied and include various CF related efforts involving biochemical, cell models, animal models small molecule therapeutic development, gene vectors and clinical applications.

Research Aims: The UNC focus includes ion transport physiology, mucin biology, microbiology and animal models.

Activities & Services UNC has Cores including preclinical, cell models, mucous biochemistry and clinical translation. Pilot & Feasibility Program



Research Aims: The UAB Center aims are to provide a multi-disciplinary research support for CF basic research and therapy.

Activities & Services The UAB Center maintains Core facilities available for studies of cell biology, ion transport, animal models and translational aspects of CF research. Pilot & Feasibility Program



Research Aims: The UCSF focus is to develop novel therapies for cystic fibrosis and to enhance many research projects examining the mechanisms of cystic fibrosis lung disease.

Activities & Services UCSF has Cores including high throughput screening, synthesis, cells and tissues and bioassay.



Research Aims: The U of P focus is to understand the basic mechanisms of CF disease and translate that understanding to provide improved CF treatments.

Activities & Services The U of P has Cores including human airway cells and assays, imaging and translational studies. Pilot & Feasibility Program



Research Aims: The U of W focus is clinical-translational science in cystic fibrosis (CF), spanning from early drug development to dissemination into the CF community.

Activities & Services The U of W has Cores including microbiology, genomics, host response and clinical care. Pilot & Feasibility Program



Research Aims: The Penn focus is providing a foundation for basic research necessary to assure the success of gene therapy.

Activities & Services Penn has Cores including vector, immunology and animal models. Pilot & Feasibility Program


