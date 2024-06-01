Gary Felsenfeld, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator, Scientist Emeritus
Special Volunteer: Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Chemical Biology, Chromosome Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Large parental differences in chromatin organization in pancreatic beta cell line explaining diabetes susceptibility effects.
- Jian X, Felsenfeld G.
- Nat Commun (2021 Jul 15) 12:4338. Abstract/Full Text
- Insulin promoter in human pancreatic β cells contacts diabetes susceptibility loci and regulates genes affecting insulin metabolism.
- Jian X, Felsenfeld G.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 May 15) 115:E4633-E4641. Abstract/Full Text
- Association of the Long Non-coding RNA Steroid Receptor RNA Activator (SRA) with TrxG and PRC2 Complexes.
- Wongtrakoongate P, Riddick G, Fucharoen S, Felsenfeld G.
- PLoS Genet (2015 Oct) 11:e1005615. Abstract/Full Text
- Mapping of long-range INS promoter interactions reveals a role for calcium-activated chloride channel ANO1 in insulin secretion.
- Xu Z, Lefevre GM, Gavrilova O, Foster St Claire MB, Riddick G, Felsenfeld G.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Nov 25) 111:16760-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Mapping of INS promoter interactions reveals its role in long-range regulation of SYT8 transcription.
- Xu Z, Wei G, Chepelev I, Zhao K, Felsenfeld G.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2011 Mar) 18:372-8. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Human Argonaute 2 Is Tethered to Ribosomal RNA through MicroRNA Interactions.
- Atwood BL, Woolnough JL, Lefevre GM, Saint Just Ribeiro M, Felsenfeld G, Giles KE.
- J Biol Chem (2016 Aug 19) 291:17919-28. Abstract/Full Text
- CTCF Recruits Centromeric Protein CENP-E to the Pericentromeric/Centromeric Regions of Chromosomes through Unusual CTCF-Binding Sites.
- Xiao T, Wongtrakoongate P, Trainor C, Felsenfeld G.
- Cell Rep (2015 Sep 8) 12:1704-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Induced pluripotency enables differentiation of human nullipotent embryonal carcinoma cells N2102Ep.
- Sutiwisesak R, Kitiyanant N, Kotchabhakdi N, Felsenfeld G, Andrews PW, Wongtrakoongate P.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2014 Nov) 1843:2611-9. Abstract/Full Text
- A brief history of epigenetics.
- Felsenfeld G.
- Cold Spring Harb Perspect Biol (2014 Jan 1) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- The evolution of epigenetics.
- Felsenfeld G.
- Perspect Biol Med (2014 Winter) 57:132-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Physical chemistry of nucleic acids and their complexes.
- Ghirlando R, Felsenfeld G.
- Biopolymers (2013 Dec) 99:910-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromatin structure outside and inside the nucleus.
- Ghirlando R, Felsenfeld G.
- Biopolymers (2013 Apr) 99:225-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Order from chaos in the nucleus.
- Xu Z, Felsenfeld G.
- Mol Cell (2012 Nov 9) 48:327-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromatin structure, epigenetic mechanisms and long-range interactions in the human insulin locus.
- Xu Z, Lefevre GM, Felsenfeld G.
- Diabetes Obes Metab (2012 Oct) 14 Suppl 3:1-11. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromatin domains, insulators, and the regulation of gene expression.
- Ghirlando R, Giles K, Gowher H, Xiao T, Xu Z, Yao H, Felsenfeld G.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2012 Jul) 1819:644-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome architecture and expression.
- Felsenfeld G, Dekker J.
- Curr Opin Genet Dev (2012 Apr) 22:59-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromatin boundaries require functional collaboration between the hSET1 and NURF complexes.
- Li X, Wang S, Li Y, Deng C, Steiner LA, Xiao H, Wu C, Bungert J, Gallagher PG, Felsenfeld G, Qiu Y, Huang S.
- Blood (2011 Aug 4) 118:1386-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Specific sites in the C terminus of CTCF interact with the SA2 subunit of the cohesin complex and are required for cohesin-dependent insulation activity.
- Xiao T, Wallace J, Felsenfeld G.
- Mol Cell Biol (2011 Jun) 31:2174-83. Abstract/Full Text
- High resolution analysis of the chromatin landscape of the IgE switch region in human B cells.
- Dayal S, Nedbal J, Hobson P, Cooper AM, Gould HJ, Gellert M, Felsenfeld G, Fear DJ.
- PLoS One (2011) 6:e24571. Abstract/Full Text
- Mediation of CTCF transcriptional insulation by DEAD-box RNA-binding protein p68 and steroid receptor RNA activator SRA.
- Yao H, Brick K, Evrard Y, Xiao T, Camerini-Otero RD, Felsenfeld G.
- Genes Dev (2010 Nov 15) 24:2543-55. Abstract/Full Text
- H4R3 methylation facilitates beta-globin transcription by regulating histone acetyltransferase binding and H3 acetylation.
- Li X, Hu X, Patel B, Zhou Z, Liang S, Ybarra R, Qiu Y, Felsenfeld G, Bungert J, Huang S.
- Blood (2010 Mar 11) 115:2028-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Epigenetic control of the variable expression of a Plasmodium falciparum receptor protein for erythrocyte invasion.
- Jiang L, López-Barragán MJ, Jiang H, Mu J, Gaur D, Zhao K, Felsenfeld G, Miller LH.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Feb 2) 107:2224-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Maintenance of a constitutive heterochromatin domain in vertebrates by a Dicer-dependent mechanism.
- Giles KE, Ghirlando R, Felsenfeld G.
- Nat Cell Biol (2010 Jan) 12:94-9; sup pp 1-6. Abstract/Full Text
- VEZF1 elements mediate protection from DNA methylation.
- Dickson J, Gowher H, Strogantsev R, Gaszner M, Hair A, Felsenfeld G, West AG.
- PLoS Genet (2010 Jan) 6:e1000804. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromatin boundaries, insulators, and long-range interactions in the nucleus.
- Giles KE, Gowher H, Ghirlando R, Jin C, Felsenfeld G.
- Cold Spring Harb Symp Quant Biol (2010) 75:79-85. Abstract/Full Text
- The human insulin gene is part of a large open chromatin domain specific for human islets.
- Mutskov V, Felsenfeld G.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Oct 13) 106:17419-24. Abstract/Full Text
- H3.3/H2A.Z double variant-containing nucleosomes mark 'nucleosome-free regions' of active promoters and other regulatory regions.
- Jin C, Zang C, Wei G, Cui K, Peng W, Zhao K, Felsenfeld G.
- Nat Genet (2009 Aug) 41:941-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Vezf1 regulates genomic DNA methylation through its effects on expression of DNA methyltransferase Dnmt3b.
- Gowher H, Stuhlmann H, Felsenfeld G.
- Genes Dev (2008 Aug 1) 22:2075-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydrodynamic studies on defined heterochromatin fragments support a 30-nm fiber having six nucleosomes per turn.
- Ghirlando R, Felsenfeld G.
- J Mol Biol (2008 Mar 7) 376:1417-25. Abstract/Full Text
- The human insulin gene displays transcriptionally active epigenetic marks in islet-derived mesenchymal precursor cells in the absence of insulin expression.
- Mutskov V, Raaka BM, Felsenfeld G, Gershengorn MC.
- Stem Cells (2007 Dec) 25:3223-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Critical DNA binding interactions of the insulator protein CTCF: a small number of zinc fingers mediate strong binding, and a single finger-DNA interaction controls binding at imprinted loci.
- Renda M, Baglivo I, Burgess-Beusse B, Esposito S, Fattorusso R, Felsenfeld G, Pedone PV.
- J Biol Chem (2007 Nov 16) 282:33336-33345. Abstract/Full Text
- USF1 recruits histone modification complexes and is critical for maintenance of a chromatin barrier.
- Huang S, Li X, Yusufzai TM, Qiu Y, Felsenfeld G.
- Mol Cell Biol (2007 Nov) 27:7991-8002. Abstract/Full Text
- We gather together: insulators and genome organization.
- Wallace JA, Felsenfeld G.
- Curr Opin Genet Dev (2007 Oct) 17:400-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Nucleosome stability mediated by histone variants H3.3 and H2A.Z.
- Jin C, Felsenfeld G.
- Genes Dev (2007 Jun 15) 21:1519-29. Abstract/Full Text
- Extended core sequences from the cHS4 insulator are necessary for protecting retroviral vectors from silencing position effects.
- Aker M, Tubb J, Groth AC, Bukovsky AA, Bell AC, Felsenfeld G, Kiem HP, Stamatoyannopoulos G, Emery DW.
- Hum Gene Ther (2007 Apr) 18:333-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Insulators: exploiting transcriptional and epigenetic mechanisms.
- Gaszner M, Felsenfeld G.
- Nat Rev Genet (2006 Sep) 7:703-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Distribution of histone H3.3 in hematopoietic cell lineages.
- Jin C, Felsenfeld G.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2006 Jan 17) 103:574-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Methylation of histone H4 by arginine methyltransferase PRMT1 is essential in vivo for many subsequent histone modifications.
- Huang S, Litt M, Felsenfeld G.
- Genes Dev (2005 Aug 15) 19:1885-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Recruitment of histone modifications by USF proteins at a vertebrate barrier element.
- West AG, Huang S, Gaszner M, Litt MD, Felsenfeld G.
- Mol Cell (2004 Nov 5) 16:453-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcription of Ig germline genes in single human B cells and the role of cytokines in isotype determination.
- Fear DJ, McCloskey N, O'Connor B, Felsenfeld G, Gould HJ.
- J Immunol (2004 Oct 1) 173:4529-38. Abstract/Full Text
- Antagonism between DNA hypermethylation and enhancer-blocking activity at the H19 DMD is uncovered by CpG mutations.
- Engel N, West AG, Felsenfeld G, Bartolomei MS.
- Nat Genet (2004 Aug) 36:883-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Both CTCF-dependent and -independent insulators are found between the mouse T cell receptor alpha and Dad1 genes.
- Magdinier F, Yusufzai TM, Felsenfeld G.
- J Biol Chem (2004 Jun 11) 279:25381-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The 5'-HS4 chicken beta-globin insulator is a CTCF-dependent nuclear matrix-associated element.
- Yusufzai TM, Felsenfeld G.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2004 Jun 8) 101:8620-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Obituary. Robert Simpson.
- Felsenfeld G.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2004) 32:2975-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromatin remodeling by RNA polymerases.
- Studitsky VM, Walter W, Kireeva M, Kashlev M, Felsenfeld G.
- Trends Biochem Sci (2004 Mar) 29:127-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Physical properties of a genomic condensed chromatin fragment.
- Ghirlando R, Litt MD, Prioleau MN, Recillas-Targa F, Felsenfeld G.
- J Mol Biol (2004 Feb 20) 336:597-605. Abstract/Full Text
- CTCF tethers an insulator to subnuclear sites, suggesting shared insulator mechanisms across species.
- Yusufzai TM, Tagami H, Nakatani Y, Felsenfeld G.
- Mol Cell (2004 Jan 30) 13:291-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Silencing of transgene transcription precedes methylation of promoter DNA and histone H3 lysine 9.
- Mutskov V, Felsenfeld G.
- EMBO J (2004 Jan 14) 23:138-49. Abstract/Full Text
- Chromatin boundaries and chromatin domains.
- Felsenfeld G, Burgess-Beusse B, Farrell C, Gaszner M, Ghirlando R, Huang S, Jin C, Litt M, Magdinier F, Mutskov V, Nakatani Y, Tagami H, West A, Yusufzai T.
- Cold Spring Harb Symp Quant Biol (2004) 69:245-50. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024