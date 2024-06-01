U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Gary Felsenfeld, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator, Scientist Emeritus
  5. Research Materials
Go to Staff Directory home
Gary Felsenfeld, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator, Scientist Emeritus
Gary Felsenfeld.
Special Volunteer: Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Chemical Biology, Chromosome Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. DNA sequence acting as an insulator for the effects of cis-acting regulatory elements

    A newly characterized chromatin insulator element isolated from the DNA of a higher eukaryotic organism and contained in vector constructs is described. The insulator element of the invention comprises a DNA sequence which contains a 5' constitutive…
    Summary
View Additional Research Materials
Last Reviewed June 2024