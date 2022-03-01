Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As a Program Director in the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases, my portfolio includes biomedical imaging of the kidney, technology development efforts, and translational research in the areas of kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases, including research conducted by small business (SBIR & STTR). Example programs include:
- NIDDK Small Business Programs
- R21: Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
I am a Project Scientist for the NIDDK (Re)Building a Kidney Consortium, which is working to improve or restore failing kidney function after injury or disease by either (1) stimulating productive kidney repair/regeneration in vivo, or (2) generating functional kidney tissue ex vivo for transplantation.
I am a Project Scientist for the NIDDK Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP), which aims to ethically obtain and evaluate human kidney biopsies from participants with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) or Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), create a kidney tissue atlas, define disease subgroups, and identify critical cells, pathways, and targets for novel therapies.
My other professional activities include participating in several NIDDK and NIH working groups (see below).
Research Programs
Kidney Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging
The development of new technologies for the diagnosis, monitoring, or treatment of renal disease.
Urology Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging
The development of new technologies for the diagnosis, monitoring, or treatment of noncancerous urologic disease
Committees & Working Groups
- NIDDK Translational Sciences Working Group, Member
- NIDDK Data Science Working Group, Member
- NIDDK Small Business Working Group, Member
- NIH Small Business Programs Management Committee, Member
- NIH Common Fund Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions (SPARC) Working Group, Member
- NIH Microphysiological Systems (MPS) Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Vice President Research and Development, Cytovale Inc., 2013-2014
Fellowship, University of California, Los Angeles, 2012-2013
Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles, 2012