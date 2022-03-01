Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.

As a Program Director in the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases, my portfolio includes biomedical imaging of the kidney, technology development efforts, and translational research in the areas of kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases, including research conducted by small business (SBIR & STTR). Example programs include:

NIDDK Small Business Programs

R21: Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases

I am a Project Scientist for the NIDDK (Re)Building a Kidney Consortium, which is working to improve or restore failing kidney function after injury or disease by either (1) stimulating productive kidney repair/regeneration in vivo, or (2) generating functional kidney tissue ex vivo for transplantation.

I am a Project Scientist for the NIDDK Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP), which aims to ethically obtain and evaluate human kidney biopsies from participants with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) or Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), create a kidney tissue atlas, define disease subgroups, and identify critical cells, pathways, and targets for novel therapies.

My other professional activities include participating in several NIDDK and NIH working groups (see below).