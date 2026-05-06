Kidney Precision Medicine Project
Identifying critical human cells, pathways, and targets for new therapies in acute and chronic kidney diseases.
The NIDDK Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP) aims to ethically obtain and evaluate human kidney biopsies from participants with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) or Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), create a kidney tissue atlas, define disease subgroups, and identify critical cells, pathways, and targets for novel therapies. The project will have four distinct, but highly interactive activities: Recruitment Sites, Tissues Interrogation Sites, a Central Hub and a Kidney Tissue Atlas Coordinating Center. Additional technology development in support of the KPMP will be supported by small business programs.
KPMP Activities
View detailed KPMP Structure and Stages (PDF, 503.86 KB) .
Notice of funding opportunity number RFA-DK-20-026
Objective
Enroll adults with AKI and/or CKD from varied age, sex, racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, and geographic backgrounds into a longitudinal cohort study that includes a research kidney biopsy.
Total Funds Available
Approximately $3.7 million total costs per year for 5 years
Anticipated Number of Sites
Approximately 7 awards
Funding Mechanism
U01
Research Strategy Page Limit
12 pages
Staff Contacts
- Afshin Parsa - CKD
- Chris Ketchum - General KPMP
More Information
Notice of funding opportunity number RFA-DK-20-028
Objective
Use and develop innovative technologies to analyze human kidney tissue.
Total Funds Available
Approximately $5 million total costs per year for 5 years
Anticipated Number of Sites
Approximately 8 awards
Funding Mechanism
U01
Research Strategy Page Limit
12 pages
Staff Contacts
More Information
Notice of funding opportunity number RFA-DK-20-029
Objective
Collect and de-identify all clinical and social risk data and samples, and provide quality control, project management, and administrative support for the entire KPMP.
Total Funds Available
Approximately $4 million total costs per year for 5 years
Anticipated Number of Sites
One award
Funding Mechanism
U24
Research Strategy Page Limit
24 pages
Staff Contacts
- Tracy Rankin
- Ivonne Schulman
- Chris Ketchum - General KPMP
More Information
Notice of funding opportunity number RFA-DK-20-027
Objective
Clean, harmonize, store and curate all de-identified KPMP data, perform integrative analyses, and create an interactive Kidney Tissue Atlas.
Total Funds Available
Approximately $2 million total costs per year
Anticipated Number of Sites
One award
Funding Mechanism
U01
Research Strategy Page Limit
12 pages
Staff Contacts
- Eric Brunskill
- Chris Ketchum - General KPMP
More Information
Notice of Special Interest: NOT-DK-21-007
Objective
This NOSI intends to encourage small businesses to translate kidney precision medicine discoveries and technologies.
Funding Mechanisms
R41/R42 (STTR) and R43/R44 (SBIR)
Staff Contact
More Information
Related Links
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View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
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Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
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Bethesda, MD
Webinar
Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.
Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist
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NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
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