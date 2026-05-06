Kidney Precision Medicine Project

Identifying critical human cells, pathways, and targets for new therapies in acute and chronic kidney diseases.

The NIDDK Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP) aims to ethically obtain and evaluate human kidney biopsies from participants with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) or Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), create a kidney tissue atlas, define disease subgroups, and identify critical cells, pathways, and targets for novel therapies. The project will have four distinct, but highly interactive activities: Recruitment Sites, Tissues Interrogation Sites, a Central Hub and a Kidney Tissue Atlas Coordinating Center. Additional technology development in support of the KPMP will be supported by small business programs.

KPMP Activities

View detailed KPMP Structure and Stages (PDF, 503.86 KB) .

Find active NIDDK-specific funding opportunities on the NIH Grants & Funding website. NIDDK Grant Opportunities Highlighted Topics of Interest to NIDDK

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.

NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.

NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

Additional Research Programs