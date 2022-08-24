Kidney Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging
The development of new technologies for the diagnosis, monitoring, or treatment of renal disease.
The Kidney Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging program supports research and development of new technologies for the diagnosis, monitoring, or treatment of renal disease. Research includes new methods to noninvasively measure glomerular filtration rate, renal plasma flow, and urinary protein excretion. The program advances studies on renal biopsy, tissue assessment, and intravital real-time imaging of renal function. The portfolio also includes work under the Small Business Program, which encourages collaboration between academic investigators and small businesses. Potential applicants are encouraged to contact any of the listed NIDDK Program Staff to help identify appropriate programs to support their research.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Eric W. Brunskill, Ph.D. Kidney and Urogenital Development; Kidney and Urology Regeneration and Repair
- Daniel Gossett, Ph.D. NIDDK Small Business Programs, Translational Research, and Technology Development
- Chris Ketchum, Ph.D. Basic Science; Renal Physiology
- Christopher Mullins, Ph.D. Kidney and Urology Cell Biology
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
