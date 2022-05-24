Urology Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging

The development of new technologies for the diagnosis, monitoring, or treatment of urologic disease.

The Urology Bioengineering, Biotechnology, and Imaging program supports research and development of new technologies for the bioengineering of urologic organs, tissues, and the diagnosis, monitoring, or treatment of urologic diseases. Research includes new methods to noninvasively assess urologic function and dysfunction. The program advances studies on urologic tissue assessment, device development and imaging for urologic diseases . The portfolio also includes work under the Small Business program, which encourages collaboration between academic investigators and small businesses. Potential applicants are encouraged to contact any of the listed NIDDK Program Staff to help identify appropriate programs to support their research.

