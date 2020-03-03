Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I support basic and translational research related to stem cell biology and development of the gastrointestinal (GI) system, epithelial cell biology, basic GI neurobiology and GI lymphatics. Research projects cover studies to understand the stem cell biology and developmental biology of the GI system as well as the biology of the GI epithelium, including its continuing maintenance, healing, and interaction with the immune system in health and disease, interactions of the nervous system and the gut, and sensory, motor, and regulatory mechanisms that affect the central nervous system, the gut, and the endocrine system and studies on the role of lymphatic vessels in the function of GI organs.
Research Programs
Gastrointestinal Physiology, Development, & Epithelial Biology
Basic, clinical, and translational research on GI development, diseases, and disorders.
Motility & Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders
Research on gastrointestinal motility and functional gastrointestinal disorders.
Committees & Working Groups
- Stem Cell Interest Group, Member
- Translation Working Group, Member
- Trans NIH-Lymphatics Coordinating Committee, Member
Select Experience
Scientific Review Officer, Center for Scientific Review, NIH, 2001-2016
Assistant Professor of Developmental and Molecular Biology, Mount SInai School of Medicine, 1997-2001
Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Molecular Biology, Mount SInai School of Medicine, 1993-1996
Ph.D., Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 1992