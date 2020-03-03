Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D.

As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I support basic and translational research related to stem cell biology and development of the gastrointestinal (GI) system, epithelial cell biology, basic GI neurobiology and GI lymphatics. Research projects cover studies to understand the stem cell biology and developmental biology of the GI system as well as the biology of the GI epithelium, including its continuing maintenance, healing, and interaction with the immune system in health and disease, interactions of the nervous system and the gut, and sensory, motor, and regulatory mechanisms that affect the central nervous system, the gut, and the endocrine system and studies on the role of lymphatic vessels in the function of GI organs.