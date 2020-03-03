  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D.
Go to Staff Directory home

Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D.

Photo of Patricia Greenwel
Program Director: Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Basic Neurogastroenterology; Gastrointestinal Development, Epithelial Biology, Stem Cell Biology
301-435-1169 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I support basic and translational research related to stem cell biology and development of the gastrointestinal (GI) system, epithelial cell biology, basic GI neurobiology and GI lymphatics. Research projects cover studies to understand the stem cell biology and developmental biology of the GI system as well as the biology of the GI epithelium, including its continuing maintenance, healing, and interaction with the immune system in health and disease, interactions of the nervous system and the gut, and sensory, motor, and regulatory mechanisms that affect the central nervous system, the gut, and the endocrine system and studies on the role of lymphatic vessels in the function of GI organs.

Research Programs

Gastrointestinal Physiology, Development, & Epithelial Biology
Basic, clinical, and translational research on GI development, diseases, and disorders.

Motility & Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders
Research on gastrointestinal motility and functional gastrointestinal disorders.

Committees & Working Groups

  • Stem Cell Interest Group, Member
  • Translation Working Group, Member
  • Trans NIH-Lymphatics Coordinating Committee, Member

Select Experience

Scientific Review Officer, Center for Scientific Review, NIH, 2001-2016

Assistant Professor of Developmental and Molecular Biology, Mount SInai School of Medicine, 1997-2001

Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Molecular Biology, Mount SInai School of Medicine, 1993-1996

Ph.D., Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 1992