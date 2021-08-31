Gastrointestinal Physiology, Development, & Epithelial Biology

Basic, clinical, and translational research on GI development, diseases, and disorders.

The Gastrointestinal (GI) Physiology, Development, and Epithelial Biology program supports basic and translational research on the development, structure, and function of the GI tract in health and disease. This program focuses on GI development, regeneration, and healing, including the role of gastrointestinal stem cells and stem cell differentiation; basic biology of the GI epithelium, including studies on the structure and function of the epithelium, interactions between the epithelium and other components of the GI tract, and the integrity of the epithelium as a barrier; the cellular and molecular mechanisms regulating transport and absorption of water, ions, sugars, amino acids/peptides, lipids, vitamins, and minerals across the epithelium; requirements, bioavailability, and metabolism of nutrients and other dietary components at the organ, cellular, and subcellular levels in normal and diseased states; gut barrier function and permeability and normal and abnormal function of the enteric nervous system, including the structure and function of GI hormones peptides and bile acid metabolism. Also of interest are studies that explore the role of taste receptors in the GI tract in nutrient absorption and other metabolic functions.

