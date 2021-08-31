Motility & Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders

Research on gastrointestinal motility and functional gastrointestinal disorders.

The Motility and Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders program supports basic, clinical, and translational research on aspects of gut physiology regulating motility, including research on the structure of gastrointestinal muscles and the biochemistry of contractile processes and mechano-chemical energy conversion relations between metabolism and contractility in smooth muscle; the basic biology of gut smooth muscle and the role of the nervous system in digestion and factors that affect gut motility; and the effect of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders on gastrointestinal motility. The program also supports clinical trials to test new treatments for functional gastrointestinal disorders and epidemiology studies to address risk factors for disease occurrence, prognosis, or natural history. Particular clinical areas of interest include irritable bowel syndrome, gastroparesis, functional dyspepsia, colonic diverticular disease, swallowing disorders, and gastroesophageal reflux.

