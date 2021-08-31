Motility & Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders
Research on gastrointestinal motility and functional gastrointestinal disorders.
The Motility and Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders program supports basic, clinical, and translational research on aspects of gut physiology regulating motility, including research on the structure of gastrointestinal muscles and the biochemistry of contractile processes and mechano-chemical energy conversion relations between metabolism and contractility in smooth muscle; the basic biology of gut smooth muscle and the role of the nervous system in digestion and factors that affect gut motility; and the effect of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders on gastrointestinal motility. The program also supports clinical trials to test new treatments for functional gastrointestinal disorders and epidemiology studies to address risk factors for disease occurrence, prognosis, or natural history. Particular clinical areas of interest include irritable bowel syndrome, gastroparesis, functional dyspepsia, colonic diverticular disease, swallowing disorders, and gastroesophageal reflux.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D. Basic and Translational Neurogastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Motility, Gastrointestinal Barrier Function, Mucosal Immunology and Inflammation
- Frank Hamilton, M.D., M.P.H. Clinical Neurogastroenterology; Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Research; Gastrointestinal Mucosa and Immunology; Gastrointestinal Motility
- Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D. Basic Neurogastroenterology; Gastrointestinal Development, Epithelial Biology, Stem Cell Biology
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
