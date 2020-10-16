Shilpa Hattangadi

Responsibilities & Activities

The NIDDK Hematology program supports research on Hematopoietic Stem Cells and their differentiation into blood cells. In particular, my portfolio includes developmental hematopoiesis, hematopoietic stem cell self-renewal and lineage commitment, epigenetics of hematopoiesis and terminal erythropoiesis, and bone marrow failure and myelodysplastic syndromes. I also oversee the Centers of Excellence in Molecular Hematology (U54 grants), Hematology Training and Career Development, and some hematology conference grants. For the Division, I oversee the KUH Loan Repayment program and the MERIT program.

Committees & Working Groups