Shilpa Hattangadi
Responsibilities & Activities
The NIDDK Hematology program supports research on Hematopoietic Stem Cells and their differentiation into blood cells. In particular, my portfolio includes developmental hematopoiesis, hematopoietic stem cell self-renewal and lineage commitment, epigenetics of hematopoiesis and terminal erythropoiesis, and bone marrow failure and myelodysplastic syndromes. I also oversee the Centers of Excellence in Molecular Hematology (U54 grants), Hematology Training and Career Development, and some hematology conference grants. For the Division, I oversee the KUH Loan Repayment program and the MERIT program.
Research Programs
Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology (CCEH)
Collaborative nonmalignant hematology research with innovative core resources backed by nationally recognized hematology expertise.
Erythropoiesis & Hemoglobin
The molecular and cellular biological pathways involved in erythroid cell differentiation.
Hematology HIV/AIDS
Studies of HIV-associated hematologic dysfunction.
Hematopoiesis & Hematopoietic Stem Cell Biology
The basic cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying the production and function of blood cells.
Committees & Working Groups
- MIS-C At-Risk Pediatric Cohort Working Group, Member
- MAAC NIDDK Diversity Supplement Committee, Member
- NIDDK Training Program Directors Team, Member
Select Experience
Faculty, Yale University Medical School, 2012-2020
Instructor, Harvard Medical School, 2006-2012
Postdoctoral Fellow, Whitehead Institute, MIT, 2004-2012