Hematology Centers Program

Designed to increase access to critical research resources and collaboration in the national multidisciplinary research effort to combat nonmalignant hematologic diseases and to study normal hematopoiesis.

NIDDK Program Staff

Funding for Hematology Centers

NIDDK funds Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology via U54. The most recent funding opportunity is RFA-DK-19-005. NIDDK funds a Hematology Central Coordinating Center via U24. The most recent funding opportunity is RFA-DK-19-013.

Resources and Services Available from the Hematology Centers Program

The Hematology Central Coordinating Center (HCCC) provides central administrative and communications support for the NIDDK Hematology Centers Program and operates a Pilot and Feasibility Program, supporting pilot research studies that will lead to larger research projects.

University of Utah

Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology

The Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology (CCEH) generate investigative resources that can be made available to the broader research community. They involve integrated teams of investigators from a wide range of disciplines, share specialized equipment, and serve as regional or national resources. In additional to the national pilot and feasibility program managed by the HCCC, the CCEH may also support pilot and feasibility programs that fund small projects aimed to generate preliminary data for inclusion in larger grant applications as well as short-term enrichment activities.

The CCEH provide a focus for multidisciplinary investigations into gene structure and function; the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the production, maturation, and function of blood cells; and the development of strategies to treat nonmalignant hematologic diseases. The CCEH offer unique resources and established hematology expertise through scientific cores on a fee-for-service basis. Each Center has independent opportunities for enrichment activities.

The Hematology Centers Program operates as a consortium, comprised of the HCCC and several CCEH. This consortium is actively engaged to better serve the national hematology community, so visit the consortium website for new opportunities and the latest updates to the Cores.

Center Sites

Below are the currently funded Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology. Please visit the consortium website for additional details.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
  • Research Aims: To apply novel technologies to understand blood cell development and diseases.
  • Activities & Services
    • Xenotransplant and Genome Editing Core
    • Single Cell Characterization and Procurement Core
    • Gene Delivery Core
    • Enrichment Program
Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center
  • Research Aims: To advance research in stem cell and transplantation biology.
  • Activities & Services
    • Cell Procurement and Processing
    • Cell Manipulation Tools
    • Canine Disease Transplantation Model
    • Enrichment Program
Indiana University - Purdue University at Indianapolis
  • Research Aims: To advance research in the regulation of human and murine hematopoiesis at the level of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells.
  • Activities & Services
    • Experimental Mouse Resource Core
    • Flow and Tissue Cytometry Core
    • Hypoxia Core
    • Enrichment Program
University of Utah
  • Research Aims: To advance research in iron and heme disorders.
  • Activities & Services     
    • Iron and Heme Core
    • Metabolomics Core
    • Protein-Metabolite Interactomics
    • Enrichment Program
Yale School of Medicine
  • Research Aims: To apply innovative, emerging technologies to normal and perturbed hematopoiesis.
  • Activities & Services
    • Cell Preparation and Analysis Core
    • Imaging Core
    • Animal Modeling Core
    • Enrichment Program

