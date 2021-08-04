Designed to increase access to critical research resources and collaboration in the national multidisciplinary research effort to combat nonmalignant hematologic diseases and to study normal hematopoiesis.

Funding for Hematology Centers

NIDDK funds Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology via U54. The most recent funding opportunity is RFA-DK-19-005. NIDDK funds a Hematology Central Coordinating Center via U24. The most recent funding opportunity is RFA-DK-19-013.

Resources and Services Available from the Hematology Centers Program

The Hematology Central Coordinating Center (HCCC) provides central administrative and communications support for the NIDDK Hematology Centers Program and operates a Pilot and Feasibility Program, supporting pilot research studies that will lead to larger research projects.

Research Aims: The overarching goal of these programs is to support and expand the national research effort to combat nonmalignant hematologic diseases and focus areas of hematopoiesis.

Consortium Resources

Pilot and Feasibility Program

Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology

The Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology (CCEH) generate investigative resources that can be made available to the broader research community. They involve integrated teams of investigators from a wide range of disciplines, share specialized equipment, and serve as regional or national resources. In additional to the national pilot and feasibility program managed by the HCCC, the CCEH may also support pilot and feasibility programs that fund small projects aimed to generate preliminary data for inclusion in larger grant applications as well as short-term enrichment activities.

The CCEH provide a focus for multidisciplinary investigations into gene structure and function; the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the production, maturation, and function of blood cells; and the development of strategies to treat nonmalignant hematologic diseases. The CCEH offer unique resources and established hematology expertise through scientific cores on a fee-for-service basis. Each Center has independent opportunities for enrichment activities.

The Hematology Centers Program operates as a consortium, comprised of the HCCC and several CCEH. This consortium is actively engaged to better serve the national hematology community, so visit the consortium website for new opportunities and the latest updates to the Cores.

Center Sites

Below are the currently funded Cooperative Centers of Excellence in Hematology. Please visit the consortium website for additional details.

Research Aims: To apply novel technologies to understand blood cell development and diseases.

To apply novel technologies to understand blood cell development and diseases. Activities & Services Xenotransplant and Genome Editing Core Single Cell Characterization and Procurement Core Gene Delivery Core Enrichment Program



Research Aims: To advance research in stem cell and transplantation biology.

To advance research in stem cell and transplantation biology. Activities & Services Cell Procurement and Processing Cell Manipulation Tools Canine Disease Transplantation Model Enrichment Program



Research Aims: To advance research in the regulation of human and murine hematopoiesis at the level of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells.

To advance research in the regulation of human and murine hematopoiesis at the level of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. Activities & Services Experimental Mouse Resource Core Flow and Tissue Cytometry Core Hypoxia Core Enrichment Program



Research Aims: To advance research in iron and heme disorders.

To advance research in iron and heme disorders. Activities & Services Iron and Heme Core

Metabolomics Core

Protein-Metabolite Interactomics Enrichment Program

