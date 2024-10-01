Christopher Koh, M.D., M.H.Sc.
- Clinical Director: Division of Intramural Research
- Senior Research Physician: Clinical Research Section, Liver Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Genetics and Genomics, Immunology, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Virology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Diagnosis of HDV: From virology to non-invasive markers of fibrosis.
- Majeed NA, Hitawala AA, Heller T, Koh C.
- Liver Int (2023 Aug) 43 Suppl 1:31-46. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing endoscopy-generated aerosols with laser light scattering (with videos).
- Passi M, Stadnytskyi V, Anfinrud P, Koh C.
- Gastrointest Endosc (2022 Dec) 96:1072-1077. Abstract/Full Text
- Shear wave elastography: How well does it perform in chronic hepatitis D virus infection?
- Yang AH, Yardeni D, Hercun J, Kleiner DE, Ling A, Marko J, Heller T, Koh C.
- J Viral Hepat (2022 Dec) 29:1127-1133. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis D virus (HDV): investigational therapeutic agents in clinical trials.
- Asif B, Koh C.
- Expert Opin Investig Drugs (2022 Sep) 31:905-920. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic hepatitis D-What is changing?
- Yardeni D, Heller T, Koh C.
- J Viral Hepat (2022 Apr) 29:240-251. Abstract/Full Text
- Nodular regenerative hyperplasia in X-linked agammaglobulinemia: An underestimated and severe complication.
- Nunes-Santos CJ, Koh C, Rai A, Sacco K, Marciano BE, Kleiner DE, Marko J, Bergerson JRE, Stack M, Rivera MM, Constantine G, Strober W, Uzel G, Fuss IJ, Notarangelo LD, Holland SM, Rosenzweig SD, Heller T.
- J Allergy Clin Immunol (2022 Jan) 149:400-409.e3. Abstract/Full Text
- HLA-B*35:01 and Green Tea-Induced Liver Injury.
- Hoofnagle JH, Bonkovsky HL, Phillips EJ, Li YJ, Ahmad J, Barnhart H, Durazo F, Fontana RJ, Gu J, Khan I, Kleiner DE, Koh C, Rockey DC, Seeff LB, Serrano J, Stolz A, Tillmann HL, Vuppalanchi R, Navarro VJ, Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network.
- Hepatology (2021 Jun) 73:2484-2493. Abstract/Full Text
- Platelet count as a screening tool for compensated cirrhosis in chronic viral hepatitis.
- Surana P, Hercun J, Takyar V, Kleiner DE, Heller T, Koh C.
- World J Gastrointest Pathophysiol (2021 May 22) 12:40-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Risk Factors for Delta Hepatitis in a North American Cohort: Who Should Be Screened?
- Da BL, Rahman F, Lai WC, Kleiner DE, Heller T, Koh C.
- Am J Gastroenterol (2021 Jan 1) 116:206-209. Abstract/Full Text
- A Viral Exposure Signature Defines Early Onset of Hepatocellular Carcinoma.
- Liu J, Tang W, Budhu A, Forgues M, Hernandez MO, Candia J, Kim Y, Bowman ED, Ambs S, Zhao Y, Tran B, Wu X, Koh C, Surana P, Liang TJ, Guarnera M, Mann D, Rajaure M, Greten TF, Wang Z, Yu H, Wang XW.
- Cell (2020 Jul 23) 182:317-328.e10. Abstract/Full Text
- Coronavirus Disease-19 Has Come Home to Roost in Gastroenterology.
- Koh C, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2020 Jul) 159:36-38. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatocellular Carcinoma Where You Least Expect It.
- Rubin JN, Gilman CAL, Gasmi B, Stern WR, Hernandez JM, Koh C.
- Am J Gastroenterol (2020 Jul) 115:1134-1136. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis Delta: Prevalence, Natural History, and Treatment Options.
- Hercun J, Koh C, Heller T.
- Gastroenterol Clin North Am (2020 Jun) 49:239-252. Abstract/Full Text
- Spontaneous Clearance of Chronic Delta Hepatitis.
- Kapuria D, Ben Yakov G, Koh C, Heller T.
- Hepatology (2020 May) 71:1873-1875. Abstract/Full Text
- Vibration-controlled transient elastography for the detection of cirrhosis in chronic hepatitis D infection.
- Da BL, Surana P, Takyar V, Kleiner DE, Heller T, Koh C.
- J Viral Hepat (2020 Apr) 27:428-436. Abstract/Full Text
- United States Pharmacopeia (USP) comprehensive review of the hepatotoxicity of green tea extracts.
- Oketch-Rabah HA, Roe AL, Rider CV, Bonkovsky HL, Giancaspro GI, Navarro V, Paine MF, Betz JM, Marles RJ, Casper S, Gurley B, Jordan SA, He K, Kapoor MP, Rao TP, Sherker AH, Fontana RJ, Rossi S, Vuppalanchi R, Seeff LB, Stolz A, Ahmad J, Koh C, Serrano J, Low Dog T, Ko R.
- Toxicol Rep (2020) 7:386-402. Abstract/Full Text
- The Delta-4 fibrosis score (D4FS): A novel fibrosis score in chronic hepatitis D.
- Da BL, Surana P, Kleiner DE, Heller T, Koh C.
- Antiviral Res (2020 Feb) 174:104691. Abstract/Full Text
- Portal Pressure in Noncirrhotic Portal Hypertension: To Measure or Not to Measure.
- Da BL, Surana P, Kapuria D, Vittal A, Levy E, Kleiner DE, Koh C, Heller T.
- Hepatology (2019 Dec) 70:2228-2230. Abstract/Full Text
- Asparaginase-induced hepatotoxicity: rapid development of cholestasis and hepatic steatosis.
- Kamal N, Koh C, Samala N, Fontana RJ, Stolz A, Durazo F, Hayashi PH, Phillips E, Wang T, Hoofnagle JH, Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network.
- Hepatol Int (2019 Sep) 13:641-648. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic hepatitis delta: A state-of-the-art review and new therapies.
- Gilman C, Heller T, Koh C.
- World J Gastroenterol (2019 Aug 28) 25:4580-4597. Abstract/Full Text
- Longitudinal effects of Nucleos(t)ide analogue therapy in chronic hepatitis B patients and the utility of non-invasive fibrosis markers during treatment: A single-center experience for up to 17 years.
- Surana P, Kapuria D, Broadwell C, Wright EC, Takyar V, Kleiner DE, Ghany MG, Ben-Yakov G, Heller T, Liang TJ, Koh C.
- Antiviral Res (2019 Aug) 168:61-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatic Manifestations of Cystic Fibrosis.
- Sakiani S, Kleiner DE, Heller T, Koh C.
- Clin Liver Dis (2019 May) 23:263-277. Abstract/Full Text
- Pathogenesis of and New Therapies for Hepatitis D.
- Koh C, Heller T, Glenn JS.
- Gastroenterology (2019 Jan) 156:461-476.e1. Abstract/Full Text
- Spleen and Liver Volumetrics as Surrogate Markers of Hepatic Venous Pressure Gradient in Patients With Noncirrhotic Portal Hypertension.
- Etzion O, Takyar V, Novack V, Gharib AM, Canales R, Adebogun A, Matsumoto E, Eccleston JL, Kleiner DE, Rosenzweig SD, Gunay-Aygun M, Uzel G, Fuss I, Childs R, Holland SM, Levy EB, Liang TJ, Heller T, Koh C.
- Hepatol Commun (2018 Aug) 2:919-928. Abstract/Full Text
- Association of Hepatic Steatosis With Subclinical Atherosclerosis: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.
- Kapuria D, Takyar VK, Etzion O, Surana P, O'Keefe JH, Koh C.
- Hepatol Commun (2018 Aug) 2:873-883. Abstract/Full Text
- Liver disease in patients with cystic fibrosis.
- Kamal N, Surana P, Koh C.
- Curr Opin Gastroenterol (2018 May) 34:146-151. Abstract/Full Text
- Adult-onset cystic fibrosis liver disease: Diagnosis and characterization of an underappreciated entity.
- Koh C, Sakiani S, Surana P, Zhao X, Eccleston J, Kleiner DE, Herion D, Liang TJ, Hoofnagle JH, Chernick M, Heller T.
- Hepatology (2017 Aug) 66:591-601. Abstract/Full Text
- Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics modeling of lonafarnib in patients with chronic hepatitis delta virus infection.
- Canini L, Koh C, Cotler SJ, Uprichard SL, Winters MA, Han MAT, Kleiner DE, Idilman R, Yurdaydin C, Glenn JS, Heller T, Dahari H.
- Hepatol Commun (2017 Jun) 1:288-292. Abstract/Full Text
- Complications of percutaneous liver biopsy with Klatskin needles: a 36-year single-centre experience.
- Takyar V, Etzion O, Heller T, Kleiner DE, Rotman Y, Ghany MG, Fryzek N, Williams VH, Rivera E, Auh S, Liang TJ, Hoofnagle JH, Koh C.
- Aliment Pharmacol Ther (2017 Mar) 45:744-753. Abstract/Full Text
- Noninvasive markers for staging fibrosis in chronic delta hepatitis.
- Takyar V, Surana P, Kleiner DE, Wilkins K, Hoofnagle JH, Liang TJ, Heller T, Koh C.
- Aliment Pharmacol Ther (2017 Jan) 45:127-138. Abstract/Full Text
- Point Mutations in Exon 1B of APC Reveal Gastric Adenocarcinoma and Proximal Polyposis of the Stomach as a Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Variant.
- Li J, Woods SL, Healey S, Beesley J, Chen X, Lee JS, Sivakumaran H, Wayte N, Nones K, Waterfall JJ, Pearson J, Patch AM, Senz J, Ferreira MA, Kaurah P, Mackenzie R, Heravi-Moussavi A, Hansford S, Lannagan TRM, Spurdle AB, Simpson PT, da Silva L, Lakhani SR, Clouston AD, Bettington M, Grimpen F, Busuttil RA, Di Costanzo N, Boussioutas A, Jeanjean M, Chong G, Fabre A, Olschwang S, Faulkner GJ, Bellos E, Coin L, Rioux K, Bathe OF, Wen X, Martin HC, Neklason DW, Davis SR, Walker RL, Calzone KA, Avital I, Heller T, Koh C, Pineda M, Rudloff U, Quezado M, Pichurin PN, Hulick PJ, Weissman SM, Newlin A, Rubinstein WS, Sampson JE, Hamman K, Goldgar D, Poplawski N, Phillips K, Schofield L, Armstrong J, Kiraly-Borri C, Suthers GK, Huntsman DG, Foulkes WD, Carneiro F, Lindor NM, Edwards SL, French JD, Waddell N, Meltzer PS, Worthley DL, Schrader KA, Chenevix-Trench G.
- Am J Hum Genet (2016 May 5) 98:830-842. Abstract/Full Text
- Oral prenylation inhibition with lonafarnib in chronic hepatitis D infection: a proof-of-concept randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2A trial.
- Koh C, Canini L, Dahari H, Zhao X, Uprichard SL, Haynes-Williams V, Winters MA, Subramanya G, Cooper SL, Pinto P, Wolff EF, Bishop R, Ai Thanda Han M, Cotler SJ, Kleiner DE, Keskin O, Idilman R, Yurdaydin C, Glenn JS, Heller T.
- Lancet Infect Dis (2015 Oct) 15:1167-1174. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024