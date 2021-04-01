Jean M. Lawrence, Sc.D., M.P.H., M.S.S.A.

Responsibilities & Activities

My portfolio includes clinical, translational, and epidemiological studies of type 2 diabetes that address risk factors for disease occurrence, prognosis, natural history and complications with an emphasis on studies conducted within health care delivery systems, that use clinical and administrative information in electronic health records including patient reported outcomes, and that evaluate natural experiments in healthcare systems and large scale policy changes. I am the NIDDK Project Scientist on Natural EXperiments for Translation in Diabetes 3.0 (NEXT-D3) network. My portfolio also includes studies examining the relationship between gestational diabetes and the subsequent development of type 2 diabetes in the mother.

I lead diabetes epidemiology activities for NIDDK that include developing diabetes-related questions for national surveys and other epidemiologic data sources, design and interpretation of secondary data analysis using data in the NIDDK data repositories, health resource utilization databases, national datasets, and biological repositories that support clinical, translational, and epidemiological research in diabetes, and mentor early- and mid-stage diabetes epidemiologists. I oversee the revision of the Diabetes in America compendium which has transitioned to a digital format. Chapters will be updated as new information and research becomes available.

Research Programs Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes

Progression and treatment of type 2 diabetes in children and adults. Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, & Complications

Basic and clinical studies aimed at addressing the prevention, treatment, and pathophysiology of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Committees & Working Groups