Obesity, Pregnancy, & the Intrauterine Environment

Impact of metabolic dysfunction on the intrauterine environment and subsequent metabolic health of mother and offspring.

The Obesity, Pregnancy, and Intrauterine Environment program supports basic and clinical research to understand the impact of metabolic dysfunction on the intrauterine environment and subsequent metabolic health of both mother and offspring. The program supports observational and interventional clinical studies on the adverse effects of obesity and gestational/type 2 diabetes during pregnancy on mothers and their offspring beyond the immediate neonatal period. NIDDK does not generally support research focusing on the primary prevention or treatment of gestational diabetes directed at the immediate pregnancy outcomes/complications in women or their newborns. Interventional studies may involve, but are not limited to, diet (including food components/dietary supplements), physical activity programs, medications, or bariatric surgery that aim to mitigate or prevent adverse effects of over-nutrition and dysglycemia during and after pregnancy/delivery in both the mothers and their offspring beyond the immediate neonatal period. The program also supports basic and clinical research investigating the mechanisms by which the intrauterine environment alters metabolic responses in offspring. A particular focus is on the role of the pathophysiological consequences of obesity and/or diabetes on the offspring. The long-term goal of this program is to identify molecular targets that could be therapeutically altered in order to prevent or ameliorate the increasing incidence and deleterious effects of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

NIDDK Program Staff Mary Evans, Ph.D. Multi-center Clinical Studies in Nutrition & Obesity; Nutrition Obesity Research Centers; Diet & Physical Activity Assessment Methodology

Jean M. Lawrence, Sc.D., M.P.H., M.S.S.A. Type 2 diabetes risk and prevention after gestational diabetes; Studies of adults with diabetes/pre-diabetes using secondary data and observational designs, and natural experiments

Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D. Type 2 diabetes in children and youth; human studies of metabolic imprinting

Corinne M. Silva, Ph.D. The role of circadian rhythms and sleep in metabolic diseases; mechanisms by which the intrauterine environment alters metabolic responses in the offspring; Diabetes Research Centers.

