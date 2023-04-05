Yan Li, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

I am the program director for the Diabetes and Endocrine Disease Translational Research Program. This portfolio supports a variety of research relevant to the development of therapies for diabetes, endocrine, and metabolic diseases. This includes research on physiological and pathophysiological processes, molecular structures or biological pathways, and the bioavailability of compounds. Studies in this portfolio examine the ability to selectively modulate the function of drug discovery targets and the ability to translate biological endpoints of preclinical research to the clinic.

I am also the program director for research on diabetic foot ulcers and wound healing to develop therapeutics that will improve diabetic wound healing and patient care.

I am the program officer for the Diabetic Foot Consortium and the DEM program contact for K99/R00 Pathway to Independence Awards.

Research Programs Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, & Endocrine Diseases

Cutting-edge technologies and integrated approaches that treat and elucidate the underlying mechanisms of endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes. Diabetes Genetics & Genomics

Genetic mechanisms underlying type 1 and type 2 diabetes and how genetic and epigenetic variation influences the metabolism of therapeutics. Diabetes, Endocrine, & Metabolic Disease Translational Research

Studies that translate scientific findings into practice to enhance human health of those with, or at risk for, metabolic disease.

Committees & Working Groups