Khoa Nguyen, PharmD

Responsibilities & Activities

As a Health Program Specialist, I promote and stimulate impactful research at the intersection of HIV science and the gut, NIDDK-relevant HIV/AIDS research across each Division, within IeDEA, and across the Martin Delaney Collaboratories. I collaborate with staff within NIH's Office of AIDS research (OAR) and members of the NIH AIDS Executive Committee (NAEC) from other Institutes/Centers/Offices in coordination with NIDDK's HIV/AIDS research coordinator to foster research that is aligned with both NIDDK's mission and NIH's priorities for HIV/AIDS related research in areas such as HIV-related comorbidities and coinfections; research toward a cure; and viral transmission.

Committees & Working Groups