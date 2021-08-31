Gastrointestinal Immunology, Inflammation, & Inflammatory Diseases

Research on mucosal immunology, intestinal immunity, and inflammation in gastrointestinal diseases and conditions.

The Gastrointestinal Immunology, Inflammation, and Inflammatory Diseases Program supports basic, clinical, and translational research on mucosal immunology, intestinal immunity, and inflammation in gastrointestinal diseases and conditions. In particular, the program supports research on differentiation of gut-associated lymphoid tissue, regulation of innate and adaptive immune cell differentiation and function, genetic and epigenetic factors regulating immune responses and inflammation, the role of dietary components and nutrients in mediating inflammatory responses, the mechanisms by which the intestinal microbiota interact with the mucosal immune system to regulate inflammation and contribute to inflammatory diseases, immune response to enteric infections and antigens, and interactions between the immune and epithelial compartments in the gastrointestinal tract. Translational research is encouraged to translate basic mechanisms regulating inflammation and the pathophysiology of inflammatory diseases into novel targets and therapeutic strategies for treating or preventing disease. This program also supports clinical research, clinical trials, and epidemiology studies on gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases, including, but not limited to, gluten-sensitive enteropathy, inflammatory bowel disease, and gastritis; malabsorption syndromes; diarrhea; gastric and duodenal ulcers; and disease of the salivary glands (excluding cystic fibrosis). The program also encourages epidemiology research to address risk factors for disease occurrence and disease prognosis or natural history, and it supports databases and biological repositories that advance clinical and epidemiological studies in digestive diseases and nutrition.

