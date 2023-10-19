Diabetes & Metabolism HIV/AIDS
Studies on the metabolic complications of HIV infection and treatment, including endocrine and body composition abnormalities.
The Diabetes and Metabolism HIV/AIDS program supports innovative basic science and clinical research on the role of HIV infection, including relevant host conditions, or antiretroviral therapy (ART) on metabolic and endocrine dysfunction. Specific areas of support include, but are not limited to:
- Studies to elucidate the mechanisms underlying the effects of HIV and/or ART on metabolism (including glucose, lipid, and skeletal metabolism), body composition, and general endocrine function through basic and clinical research
- Studies that elucidate novel approaches to prevent or manage diabetes and/or other endocrine disorders in HIV-infected individuals. However, such studies should target pathways unique to the development of these disorders in the context of HIV infection and/or its treatment rather than simply testing treatments accepted in non-HIV-infected individuals
- Studies that elucidate the interactions between HIV, ART, and/or HIV-associated inflammation and diabetes-related medications to provide a basis for individualized therapy
- Studies that determine the extent to which HIV and its therapy increase the risk of diabetes and/or other endocrine or metabolic dysfunction and identify factors which augment or ameliorate the risk
- Studies that discover and validate biomarkers for metabolic and/or endocrine disease progression as a result of HIV infection or its treatment
- Studies that employ non-invasive or minimally invasive means to assess tissue-specific or whole body metabolic changes in vivo due to HIV infection or therapy
Animal studies will not be considered except for those in non-human primates.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Saul Malozowski, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A. Neuroendocrinology of hypothalamic-pituitary axis, neuropeptide signaling and receptors; hormonal regulation of bone and mineral metabolism; HIV/AIDS-associated metabolic and endocrine dysfunction
- Khoa Nguyen, PharmD HIV/AIDS comorbidities, complications, coinfections
- Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D. Kidney Centers; Kidney HIV/AIDS; Clinical Translational Studies; Urology HIV/AIDS
- Peter Perrin, Ph.D. Basic and Translational Mucosal Immunology and Inflammation
