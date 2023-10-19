Diabetes & Metabolism HIV/AIDS

Studies on the metabolic complications of HIV infection and treatment, including endocrine and body composition abnormalities.

Animal studies will not be considered except for those in non-human primates.

The Diabetes and Metabolism HIV/AIDS program supports innovative basic science and clinical research on the role of HIV infection, including relevant host conditions, or antiretroviral therapy (ART) on metabolic and endocrine dysfunction. Specific areas of support include, but are not limited to:

