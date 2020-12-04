Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As a Program Director within the KUH Division, I oversee the George M. O’Brien Kidney Centers that conduct interdisciplinary investigations addressing basic, clinical, and applied research in renal and genitourinary physiology and pathophysiology. Additionally, I am involved in the George M. O’Brien Urology Centers, the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP), and the ReBuilding a Kidney (RBK) consortium.
My interests include disease mechanisms that involve glomerular damage leading to end stage renal disease, and clinical translational studies focused on developing diagnostic procedures and identifying therapeutic pharmacological drug candidates directed towards the treatment of various renal diseases.
Research Programs
Kidney Disease Centers
Enhancing the effectiveness of research related to nephrology by encouraging collaboration among investigators from relevant disciplines.
Kidney HIV/AIDS
Research on HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN).
Urologic Disease Centers
Enhance the effectiveness of research related to noncancerous urologic dysfunction by encouraging collaboration amongst investigators.
Select Experience
SmartState Renal Disease Biomarkers Endowed Chair, Medical University of South Carolina, 2016-2020
Associate Professor, Medical University of South Carolina, 2015-2020
President and CEO, InDepth Pharmaceuticals, 2017-2020
Assistant Professor, Indiana University, 2006-2009