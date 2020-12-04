Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As a Program Director within the KUH Division, I oversee the George M. O’Brien Kidney Centers that conduct interdisciplinary investigations addressing basic, clinical, and applied research in renal and genitourinary physiology and pathophysiology. Additionally, I am involved in the George M. O’Brien Urology Centers, the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP), and the ReBuilding a Kidney (RBK) consortium.

My interests include disease mechanisms that involve glomerular damage leading to end stage renal disease, and clinical translational studies focused on developing diagnostic procedures and identifying therapeutic pharmacological drug candidates directed towards the treatment of various renal diseases.